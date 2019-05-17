Baby West has officially made his Instagram debut. Kim Kardashian’s photo of her new baby revealed her son's name — Psalm West — along with a heartfelt text from husband Kanye West. In the Friday, May 17, social media post, which showed a pic of the newborn sleeping peacefully in his crib, Kim included a screenshot of the 21-time Grammy winner's message. It read:

Beautiful Mother's Day

With the arrival of our fourth child

We are blessed beyond measure

We have everything we need

Kim first broke the news that her new bundle of joy — and little brother to North, 5, Saint, 3, and 16-month-old Chicago — was born via surrogate on May 10 with a simple tweet: "He’s here and he’s perfect!" The mom of four later added, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

Although Kim obviously took a page from the Bible in naming baby no. 4, her fans had previously predicted that she'd chosen a very different moniker. The most popular theory about what Kim and Kanye had named their baby was that it had something to do with teddy bears. After all, that choice would be in line with Kanye's love for his Chicago hometown, since the city's NFL team is the Chicago Bears. (He did literally name his third child Chicago.)

The reason for the eagle-eyed fans' theories? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's multiple social media photos from her CBD-themed baby shower included teddy bear emojis — which put everyone on high alert. In addition to including the cuddly stuffed animal, Kim also described Psalm's personality in one post. "I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much," she tweeted on May 11.

What's in a name? Well, everything apparently. "Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it’s the first sense of identity that we have," a friend of the rapper told People in 2015, shortly after the birth of son Saint. "He believes that people live up to their names, which is why he wanted a name with spiritual significance."

More to come...