Oh, Yeezy. If you've ever wondered what Kanye West's iPhone password was, this is your chance to find out. On Thursday, the rapper appeared in the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump, where West went on a 10-minute rant about a host of issues. During one particular moment, captured in a video clip from CNN and shared on Twitter by many accounts, West can be seen unlocking his iPhone with perhaps one of the easiest number combinations on earth: 000000.

You read that right. West's iPhone security lock is merely six consecutive zeros. But it is possible that considering the news coverage this topic is getting, the rapper will change his password for security reasons.

More to come...