Karl Lagerfeld's legacy continues. Creative director of Chanel for more than three decades, the esteemed designer carried on working right up until his passing on Feb. 19. One of those projects has now been released into the world, and here's everything you need to know about the Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oréal Paris makeup collection.

First announced in June, the collaboration encompasses five different products in a variety of contemporary and timeless shades. There's a nine-hue eyeshadow palette, an illuminating highlighter, waterproof eyeliners, mascara, and rich, nourishing lipsticks.

“This line of makeup truly reflects the Karl Lagerfeld brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup — he often used eyeshadows as colours in his sketches," Caroline Lebar, head of image and communication at Maison Karl Lagerfeld, said in a statement.

Lebar said the designer, who died aged 85, "liked it when a collaboration resonated with his brand and would make a real impact to many people." L’Oréal Paris' global brand president, Delphine Viguier, described the collection as "particularly meaningful."

“While Karl upturned the hierarchy of the landscape to democratise fashion, L’Oréal Paris is committed to making beauty according to women’s own rules and desires," she added. "We look forward to sharing with the world the makeup born from this creative connection: Karl Lagerfeld’s rock-chic and L’Oréal Paris’ empowered vision of beauty."

The newly dropped campaign features some of Lagerfeld's most iconic quotes and has enlisted the help of a suited and booted Helen Mirren along with famous models including Doutzen Kroes, Ming Xi, and Liya Kebede.

Here's everything you can buy from the brand new collab.