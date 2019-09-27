Bustle

Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oréal Paris' Beauty Collection Has Arrived Just In Time For The Christmas Party Season

By Lauren Sharkey
L’Oréal Paris/Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld's legacy continues. Creative director of Chanel for more than three decades, the esteemed designer carried on working right up until his passing on Feb. 19. One of those projects has now been released into the world, and here's everything you need to know about the Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oréal Paris makeup collection.

First announced in June, the collaboration encompasses five different products in a variety of contemporary and timeless shades. There's a nine-hue eyeshadow palette, an illuminating highlighter, waterproof eyeliners, mascara, and rich, nourishing lipsticks.

“This line of makeup truly reflects the Karl Lagerfeld brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup — he often used eyeshadows as colours in his sketches," Caroline Lebar, head of image and communication at Maison Karl Lagerfeld, said in a statement.

Lebar said the designer, who died aged 85, "liked it when a collaboration resonated with his brand and would make a real impact to many people." L’Oréal Paris' global brand president, Delphine Viguier, described the collection as "particularly meaningful."

“While Karl upturned the hierarchy of the landscape to democratise fashion, L’Oréal Paris is committed to making beauty according to women’s own rules and desires," she added. "We look forward to sharing with the world the makeup born from this creative connection: Karl Lagerfeld’s rock-chic and L’Oréal Paris’ empowered vision of beauty."

The newly dropped campaign features some of Lagerfeld's most iconic quotes and has enlisted the help of a suited and booted Helen Mirren along with famous models including Doutzen Kroes, Ming Xi, and Liya Kebede.

Here's everything you can buy from the brand new collab.

L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Highlighter Kompact
£14.99
|
Superdrug
For a glow like no other, try this highligher compact. It comes with a lighter and darker shade, so you can pick one or mix them together for a customised look.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Eye Kontour
£14.99
|
Superdrug
With a wide range of shades encompassing both natural hues and nighttime looks, this eyeshadow palette is all you'll need for the upcoming party season.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Eyeliner Rock Blue Black
£8.99
|
Superdrug
This waterproof liquid liner will leave a dark black streak in its wake. Plus, it's designed to make your life easier thanks to a finger grip and shorter stem.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Eyeliner Chic Rose Silver
£8.99
|
Superdrug
Of course, Lagerfeld never stuck to the rules, making this metallic silver liner an apt tribute to his legacy.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Mascara Black
£11.99
|
Superdrug
The mascara, however, does only come in a classic black shade. Suitable for sensitive eyes, this volumising formula will leave lashes soft and clump-free.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Lipstick Kontrasted
£9.99
|
Superdrug
Six shades of lipstick are included in the collab. Each promise to be vibrant and super hydrating thanks to the addition of omega 3, vitamin E and argan oil, and feature Kardashian-esque 'K'-inspired names. This vampy shade is reserved for special evening occasions.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Lipstick Karismatic
£9.99
|
Superdrug
Lagerfeld and L'Oreal's Karismatic lipstick offers a bold pink hue — perfect for when you need a little colour pop in your life.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Lipstick Ironik
£9.99
|
Superdrug
In the mood for a deep berry shade? Look no further than Ironik.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Lipstick Kultured
£9.99
|
Superdrug
If you need something much more toned down, this may be the perfect colour for you.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Lipstick Provokative
£9.99
|
Superdrug
No makeup collection is complete without a classic red lip.
L'Oreal Paris X Karl Lagerfeld Lipstick Kontemporary
£9.99
|
Superdrug
Modern yet subtle, this unique hue wasn't named Kontemporary by accident.

“Tomorrow, I could be the opposite of what I am today,” Lagerfeld once said. With this collection, the two brands are hoping you feel empowered enough to feel the same.