This is one celebrity who will shut down social media trolls when necessary. As pointed out by the account @CommentsByCelebs, Kate Beckinsale responded to criticism over Pete Davidson dating rumors in a recent Instagram exchange. First of all, just know Beckinsale isn't afraid to speak her mind, nor will she allow anyone to criticize her life, whether or not there is truth to a situation. (Bustle previously out to reps for Davidson and Beckinsale regarding the romance rumors, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, Beckinsale posted a killer throwback photo of her mother, Judy Loe, on Instagram. The picture shows her mom rocking some go-go boots, hot pants, and an owl sitting on her shoulder. The Serendipity star crafted the perfect caption to accompany the image, too. She wrote,

"It was great that my mother covered wearing hot pants really well and rocking a fashion owl so that I could chill for my awkward teenage years and just enjoy having the teeth of an adult horse,waiting only a couple of decades for my head to grow to accommodate them."

Fantastic and so relatable, right? Well, there was one person who had to ruin all the fun by posting an unrelated comment about Davidson. The Instagrammer wrote, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson." To that, Beckinsale channeled her inner powerful warrior goddess and replied,

"No that's my mother. Easy mistake."

Talk about a mic drop.

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram (screenshot)

For those unaware, Beckinsale and Davidson were spotted together at a Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 6, according to Page Six. A source told the publication that Beckinsale and the Saturday Night Live comedian — who was most recently engaged to Ariana Grande for a short while — were seen getting cozy and they reportedly even left the party together.

"They were flirting all night and sipping Moët champagne," the source claimed to Page Six. "They were outside on the patio and left together."

As reported by People, Davidson was with his friend Machine Gun Kelly at Netflix's afterparty when the comedian began talking with Beckinsale. Davidson apparently spent most of the night chatting with the Underworld actor. A source told the outlet that Beckinsale and Davidson were also seen cuddling, while they talked. All that said, People reported the two were not seen leaving the party together.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An insider also claimed to Entertainment Tonight that they chilled on the party's back patio for about an hour. Beckinsale reportedly couldn't help but laugh at Davidson's jokes. Like People reported, a source told ET that Davidson left the party with Machine Gun Kelly, whereas Beckinsale left with one of her friends.

There's a lot of speculation and reports rather than concrete facts at this time, so it's unclear what really transpired between the two. They may have simply been innocently hanging out and chatting, which means no one should jump to any conclusions. Whatever the case, Beckinsale has made it clear she's not going to deal with anyone's judgment, especially when she didn't ask for negative opinions.

Beckinsale responding in the way she did also says a lot about her character. She's all about defending herself, but while taking the high road and injecting comic relief into the mix. Beckinsale is truly to be admired in this moment.