Saturday Night Live's cold opens usually follow the biggest political story of the week, but in our 24/7 news cycle, it seems like it's hard to figure out which one to focus on. Luckily, this week was easy — Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned from his post, and so, Saturday Night Live and Kate McKinnon sent off Jeff Sessions in a lovely, fitting way — with Robert De Niro reprising his role as Robert Mueller. Oh, and some Adele, too.

The sketch opens with Aidy Bryant's Sarah Huckabee Sanders fervently searching the White House for Jeff Sessions, who should evacuate the premises at once — he's, you know, no longer employed there, and so he needs to clean out his desk. Sessions, played by McKinnon, is hiding in the desk, and soon, he starts reminiscing about all of the wonderful, hateful things he accomplished while in the position of Attorney General as he packs up his office possessions (a sarcastic NAACP Award and a coffee mug with a Confederate flag and a secret message for secret racists are among them). But it's just all too much for Sessions, who is sad to leave the President and sad that Trump asked him to resign. And so, he busts out into song — Adele's "Someone Like You." Who hasn't been there?

More to come...