In case you're wondering whether the royal Cambridge crew will become a family of six, well, you're going to have to keep wondering. But Kate Middleton did address speculation about having baby number four, as People reported. And charmingly enough, she did so with a little bit of humor.

During her recent visit to Northern Ireland on Feb. 28 with her husband Prince William, Middleton was reportedly busy chatting with royal fans of all ages. One of those little fans happened to be five-month-old James Barr, and upon greeting him, the duchess told his father, Alan Barr, “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.” She continued to tell the youngster, "You’re a very sweet little boy.”

Alan then chose to ask the Duchess of Cambridge a rather bold and personal question, asking, "Baby number four?” The royal responded with nothing but class, as she replied with a laugh and said, "I think William would be a little worried.” It sounds like the Cambridges may simply have their hands too full with the three children that they have, George, Charlotte, and Louis, to welcome another addition to the fam.

While her lighthearted response didn't offer any new info about the growing Cambridge family, it's certainly still interesting to hear the duchess address the possibility of welcoming another child. Her response was especially interesting given that, in a more general sense, this topic is a private one (particularly for the always-private royal family) and is really no one else's business but Middleton and William's.

Middleton's recent response comes almost a year after she gave birth to the couple's third child, Louis, in April 2018. Ever since the Cambridges became a family of five, some have been wondering whether they'd add to their fam sometime in the future. According to someone close to the royal couple, John Haley, who is the owner of the Old Boot Inn, a pub that the twosome have frequented, he said that he believes that Middleton is done having children. (For what it's worth, and as The Mirror noted, Haley was in attendance at Middleton and William's 2011 wedding.)

The pub owner told People in September 2017, "I can’t imagine Kate will want any more given the ordeal that she goes through every pregnancy. I should think that three children is enough." The "ordeal" he's referring to has to do with the Hyperemesis Gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, that she's dealt with during her three pregnancies. But, it should be noted that this is all simply speculation on his part.

According to a source at Express, Middleton always wanted "at least" three children. They told the publication, "As one of three, Kate wanted at least three. William was more reluctant, not just because he was one of two, but because George was quite a difficult baby." They continued to say, "Then they had Charlotte and she was a lot easier. Now the idea of a newborn doesn’t seem half as challenging, they’ve done it twice before and they’ve got all their staff in place."

Since they seem to be getting into their parenting groove now, could it be that they'll have baby number four? Well, to find out the answer to that question, royal watchers are simply going to have to wait until the royal couple opens up about the all-too-private topic themselves.