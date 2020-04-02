Kate Middleton is the first major royal fashion icon since Princess Diana. And while the mother-of-three did not have the pleasure of meeting her late mother-in-law before her untimely death, she surely would have made Diana proud — especially when it comes to her style. Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana with so many of her looks, and whether it's an outright homage or simply a case of inspiration.

While she might not have pushed as many boundaries as her late mother-in-law, Middleton has given more than a nod to some of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks. In fact, on many an occasion, she has styled herself in looks that are nearly identical to those worn by Princess Di decades earlier.

Princess Diana was known for her head-turning wardrobe, from being one of the first to wear jeans to casual events, to her penchant for British designers that she championed through her dress. As such, Middleton has done the same, effortlessly taking the traditional rules of royal dress code and making them her own.

Throughout her years in the public eye, Middleton has chosen quite a few colors and silhouettes that Diana gravitated toward as well. What’s more, the Duchess of Cambridge has had many on-the-nose moments during which it seemed as though she had shopped Princess Diana’s actual closet.

Ahead, find every time Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana with her style.

Getty Images In 2017, Middleton slipped into a pink dress from Emilia Wickstead that not only looked remarkably like one worn by Princess Diana in 1983, but she styled it with a similarly-ruffled fascinator.

Getty Images In 2016, Middleton wore the Lovers Knot tiara, previously owned by Princess Diana.

Getty Images One of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks was the Victor Edelstein white polka-dot dress she donned in 1988, later embraced by Middleton in 2017 when she opted for her own spotted frock.

Getty Images On Pakistan trips spaced 28 years apart, Middleton and Princess Diana were traditionally dressed in the same coats and hats as one another.

Getty Images The pair twinned in black as Middleton opted for a double-breasted black coat from Diane von Furstenberg in 2011 that was nearly identical to Princess Diana’s, matched with a black hat and red flower pinned at her chest for Remembrance Sunday.