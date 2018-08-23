If you're wearing a beautiful set of heels on a night out, what is supposed to be a fun trip with your mates can often turn into a fully-fledged nightmare if they begin to slip and continuously dig into your heel. Thankfully Kate Middleton's trick to prevent her shoes slipping off is here to save you, so if you're partial to a pair of tights, you're feet will be all the more grateful.

Forget those blister pads that seem to have a mind of their own, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly wears John Lewis tights that have a genius non-slip grip for the sole of the foot, according to The Sun. Priced at £5.00, these beauties are a must have if your feet tend to slip and slide in heels, and they come in three shades — nude, black, and tan.

Obviously, tights aren't really the first fashion go-to on your mind when getting ready for a night on the town, but what's more important — comfort or style? Personally, I'd go for comfort. Plus, Kate and Meghan Markle regularly rock the nude look, and with the perfect pair the tights practically look invisible.

That's good news for Meghan, since she famously decided to go sans-tights during her engagement photo call last year. "You never see a royal without their nude stockings," royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Insider in December 2017.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Meghan, from what I can see from the engagement photographs, it doesn't look like she was wearing tights or stockings. I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires."

The Duchess of Sussex has since conformed to the royal style rules, and was seen at her first royal engagement wearing semi-translucent tights, whilst still retaining "her own personal unique style", as Arbiter predicted.

That personal style recently came into play when royal fans noticed that Meghan's shoe size is a little... odd. She seems to be wearing shoes a little bigger than her actual size, especially when in heels. Again, there is a genius reason for this that I wish I had come up with sooner.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet and it's for one reason we can all relate to — to avoid blisters," fashion expert Harriet Davey told The Sun.

"There's nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes [...] and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up," which in turn can cause "blisters and in the long run bunions."

It's a miracle — Kate and Meghan have solved the crisis of blisters that are often caused by heels slipping and digging into your ankle. Move over Trinny and Susannah, The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are Britain's newest fashion gurus.

Take these bits of advice in your stride, and party with style — and comfort — with a pair of nude, non-slip tights and shoes that are just that little bit bigger. Sorted.