Kate Middleton is one of the go-to Royals to follow for affordable style. Sure, she has an enviable collection of couture gowns and high-fashion suiting, but the Duchess also wears & Other Stories dresses, J.Crew pumps, and Michael Michael Kors tops on the regular. Always conscious of her outfit choices, Middleton is constantly supporting female brand founders, small businesses, and affordable fashion retailers that her rapt fans can easily access.

In July 2019, Middleton chose a pair of Accessorize London earrings to style with her printed dress for a summertime event and the look made headlines because the jewelry only costs $12. The style immediately sold out, as one might imagine, but more than six months later, they’re back in stock.

The earrings are a drop style made of pink gems and gold settings. They're also a surprisingly versatile addition to your budding Spring wardrobe. The gems make the earrings party-ready, but the whimsical style means they're also an elegant addition to your denim-and-tee look on casual mornings out.

You can shop the Middleton-approved style right now on the brand’s website, but don’t wait long: if last Summer's sales are any indication, the earrings are certainly not going to last very long.