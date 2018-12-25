The royal family makes public appearances all year round — especially on holidays like Christmas. They are photographed going to church or engaging with or exchanging pleasantries with the public. Kate Middleton's 2018 Christmas Day outfit was a coat dress in the most festive and unexpected shade of red. It wasn't a typical, super merry 'n' bright and Christmas-y red. Instead, it was the most stunning and lovely cranberry hue.

Prince William's wife and the mother of three is known for her chic and fitted coat dresses, her twin sets, and her affinity for tartan ensembles and black, opaque tights during the cold weather season. She did dress casually — and beautifully so — for the family's 2018 holiday card.

But for this year's Christmas Day services and public appearance, Middleton opted for a structured, burgundy coat. PopSugar reports that the coat was by Catherine Walker.

Middleton carried a matching clutch and wore matching gloves and heels, which she paired with black nylons. She added a silver brooch to her shoulder and she wore a coordinated beet red headband. Her chocolate brown hair was pulled off her face, while her makeup was simple and pretty.

Middleton is known for having a classic sense of style — one that is not too far removed from that of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Her Christmas OOTD was further proof of that.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton was as stylish and sophisticated as always in her Christmas Day digs. She and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle remain constant sources of fashion inspo with their ensembles. This year's holiday attire was similar in that both were expertly coordinated and monochromatic — despite being vastly different in terms of color palettes and accessories.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton always chooses something wholly appropriate and that coincides with holiday merriment. This year was no different. She was lovely as always. Ditto for Markle and her Christmas Day 2018 outfit.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton was the picture of grace and class on Christmas as she greeted the people.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton Maven reported via this tweet that her headband x hat hybrid was by Jane Taylor London.

The width of the headband made it versatile and somewhat of an optical illusion. From certain angles and vantage points, it appeared to be a fascinator. But it wasn't.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let's have a look at some of Kate's looks of Christmases past, too.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The royal wore this festive red tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead with black heeled boots for a holiday fete earlier this year, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At last year's Christmas services, Middleton rocked a plaid Miu Miu coat with a statement, furry black hat, tights, and heels, along with a rosy flush to her cheeks. Her look was fashionable, functional, and warm.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This eggplant-hued, high-waisted tweed coat was another winner paired with her beloved tights and heels combo during a holiday season past.

Kate Middleton is always one to watch when it comes to her style — at glitzy, glam events and during the holidays. Her cranberry coat could go down as one of her best holiday looks E-V-E-R.