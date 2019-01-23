It's probably hard for most people to imagine having much of anything in common with the royal family. The exposure, the obligations, the formalities, all of those unspoken rules — it's just so different from how the average person lives. During a recent family-focused event, however, Kate Middleton admitted to struggling with motherhood from time to time, People reported, and parents will likely find her comments super relatable.

On Jan. 22, Middleton visited with volunteers at the Family Action charity in London. According to the organization's website, "Family Action transforms lives by providing practical, emotional and financial support to those who are experiencing poverty, disadvantage and social isolation across the country."

The Duchess was on hand to launch a new program with the charity called FamilyLine, which is a free hotline that allows parents to get advice on difficult familial issues. In speaking with attendees at the event, Middleton admitted that motherhood can be challenging for everyone — herself included.

The mom-of-three explained,

"It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of 1 it falls away. After that there isn’t a huge amount — lots of books to read. Everybody experiences the same struggle."

Despite having access to a lot of aid — including their live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo — it sounds like Middleton has been super hands-on with raising her kids. Not only that, but it sounds like she's been pretty pro-active, too. Perhaps one day the she will release a list of the most helpful parenting books she's read, or — better yet — perhaps write a book of her own?

In all honesty, it must be a relief for other families to hear that not even Middleton and Prince William are perfect parents. During an appearance on BBC's The One Show back in December, William confessed that — even after three kids — they were still trying to figure out how much internet access they should allow.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"We still haven’t worked out the right balance is for online time," William admitted in the interview. "We’re going to have that discussion with our family, how on earth are we going to police and have family time when the phones are all put down and you’re offline? Because we’re all so connected now that we’ve got to say, 'Right, for instance, we’re eating now.'"

Relatable, right? Maybe the royal family isn't so different after all. Well, in this instance, at least. One attendee at the FamilyLine launch found Middleton's empathetic comments particularly genuine. "When she came in it felt like just another friend," Dawn Daley told People.

"She’s a mom and it wasn’t easy for her, as well, so it was really good [her coming]," Daley added. "That royal thing went out the window once she sat down."

Middleton clearly connected with people at the Family Action event, and it's easy to see why. She may have a fancy title and lead what people see as a pretty luxe life, but at the end of the day, she's still a mom, too.