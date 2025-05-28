Katy Perry Handled A Wardrobe Malfunction On Tour Like A Pro

Fans who paid to see Katy Perry almost got a lot more than they signed up for. While performing in Las Vegas as part of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour, the singer narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction and handled the situation like a pro — while making some classic Perry jokes.

As seen in a viral TikTok clip from the show, Perry is sprinting across her infinity-shaped catwalk while performing her 2012 hit “Part Of Me,” wearing nothing but a rainbow bra and matching underwear that connected to her thigh-high boots. Suddenly, the back latch of her bra came undone. “Oh sh*t, my bra is gonna come off,” she said.

Luckily, Perry caught the malfunction in time before it completely fell off and headed back to the main stage. She did as many moves as she possibly could, and somehow twerked without her bra falling off, while waiting for her stagehand to come help her. “Put my bra back on, Patrick,” she said, before joking to the audience, “Sorry, guys, you didn’t pay that much.”

Naturally, Perry continued the show as if nothing had happened, launching into a death drop before the final chorus.

Katy’s Wardrobe Malfunctions

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wardrobe malfunctions are hard to avoid for many pop stars, and naturally, this wasn’t the first time that Perry has had to deal with one. In April 2024, she wore a structured metallic top that broke during a live broadcast of American Idol. Rather than pretend it didn’t happen, she embraced the mishap, posting an Instagram video of her team trying to fix it during the commercial break.

“I need my top to stay on,” she said. “If it’s not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted.” Her fellow judge, Luke Bryan, even tried to step in but wasn’t able to help. When they went live again, Perry told host Ryan Seacrest that the previous song “broke my top off,” before covering herself with a pillow. “It’s a family show,” she quipped.

A couple of years prior, Perry literally split her pants during an impromptu performance of her hit “Teenage Dream” on American Idol, which cracked up every contestant and judge. “They busted,” Bryan yelled, before he and some crew members came to her assistance with some yellow tape.