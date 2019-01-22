Kate Middleton and her gorgeous blow out were back at it again on Tuesday when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to visit another charitable cause. Middleton's visit to a local charity, however, wasn't the only inspirational moment. Kate Middleton's Beulah London dress she wore to the visit is actually so much more than just a chic frock. The dress and company help to support survivors of human trafficking in India. Now, not only is Middleton giving back via her royal role by visiting charitable organizations, but she's also using fashion to do the same thing.

According to Marie Claire, Middleton stepped out on Tuesday to visit Family Action Lewisham in London. The organization is committed to assisting families who are "experiencing poverty, disadvantage, and social isolation," according to their website. The agency works with other social service organizations as well as directly with individuals and families in need to reunify relatives and help them succeed. The Duchess of Cambridge's visit is actually not her first to the agency, either. She actually visited when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Family Action, however, is not the only cause that Middleton supported on Tuesday. The olive dress she wore to the visit is from designer Beulah London, a UK based brand that is both ethical and dedicated to a noteworthy cause meaning that Middleton's dress (alongside her visit) also carried a powerful message. While it was chic and certainly within Middleton's signature look, its fashionable silhouette was more than just that.

Beulah London works to assist survivors of human trafficking from experiencing secondary trauma through employment. The brand works closely with different maker organizations in India in order to provide ethical, fair wage work for female survivors that helps to break the cycle of poverty.

As of press time, the Beulah London website was experiencing a bit of a slow down, and that's no doubt thanks to Middleton's dress. The good news, though, is that even with so many people seeming to want to head to the brand's site to learn more, the dress has been confirmed as up for pre-order on the brand's social media pages. The only drawback? It's a cool $770. Hey, part of the proceeds are helping human trafficking survivors, so what's wrong with a little splurge, right?

If you want to shop the dress, don't expect to get it immediately. According to the brand's Instagram page, the pre-order wait time is about 6 weeks. The do say, however, that if you must have the dress now, it also comes in navy and pink. Middleton's dress, however, has had some alterations to make it a special creation for her, so you may have do a bit of tweaking if you want her exact look.

Kate Middleton's visit to Family Action was clearly focused on the organization itself, her decision to wear a dress by Beulah London also shows that the Duchess of Cambridge certainly knows how to also use her fashion to support a cause.