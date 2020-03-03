Kate Middleton has become somewhat of a worldwide fashion icon, both for her ability to bring a youthful and modern vibe to the age-old modesty rules of the royal family, as well as her penchant for mixing affordable high street brands into her outfits, from Jigsaw trousers to & Other Stories dresses and everything in between. Whether designer or fast fashion, however, it’s a sure bet that Kate Middleton’s favorite clothing, shoe, or accessory of choice sells out nearly immediately, each and every time.

One such pair of go-to shoes in Middleton’s closet are her nude New Look pumps, perhaps most notably worn on her trip to Pakistan just a few months ago in October 2019. They are pointed-toe with an ankle strap and a short block heel, perfect to style with everything from a dress to pants, denim and skirts alike. Made of faux-suede, they are actually completely cruelty-free and registered by The Vegan Society, per the brand’s website. Quite predictably, after the Duchess stepped out in a pair last fall, the style immediately sold out.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Today, however, the kicks are back in stock, and you can shop them both in nude and bright red as you prep your new Spring wardrobe. Retailing for a cool $35, you might even want to pick up both!