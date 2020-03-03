Kate Middleton's Favorite $35 Pumps Are Back In Stock
Kate Middleton has become somewhat of a worldwide fashion icon, both for her ability to bring a youthful and modern vibe to the age-old modesty rules of the royal family, as well as her penchant for mixing affordable high street brands into her outfits, from Jigsaw trousers to & Other Stories dresses and everything in between. Whether designer or fast fashion, however, it’s a sure bet that Kate Middleton’s favorite clothing, shoe, or accessory of choice sells out nearly immediately, each and every time.
One such pair of go-to shoes in Middleton’s closet are her nude New Look pumps, perhaps most notably worn on her trip to Pakistan just a few months ago in October 2019. They are pointed-toe with an ankle strap and a short block heel, perfect to style with everything from a dress to pants, denim and skirts alike. Made of faux-suede, they are actually completely cruelty-free and registered by The Vegan Society, per the brand’s website. Quite predictably, after the Duchess stepped out in a pair last fall, the style immediately sold out.
Today, however, the kicks are back in stock, and you can shop them both in nude and bright red as you prep your new Spring wardrobe. Retailing for a cool $35, you might even want to pick up both!