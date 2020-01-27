Kate Middleton has no shortage of luxury designs in her repertoire. From a Catherine Walker coat dress to McQueen outerwear, the Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to the top tier of the fashion world. However, that doesn't mean she won't wear an affordable piece. For Kate Middleton's most affordable looks, she turns to retailers like Zara and J.Crew, regularly mixing high and low pieces to create the perfect outfit.

Her high-low approach to dressing was on full display this month. On Jan. 15, Middleton stepped out wearing an olive McQueen coat paired with a printed Zara dress. Just a week later, on Jan. 22, she wore a leopard print midi skirt from the same affordable brand.

Of course, not every wardrobe requires a plethora of coat dresses or cocktail appropriate frocks like Middleton's does. In fact, it's the Duchess' staples of everyday jeans, sneakers, sweaters, and jewelry that are easiest to incorporate into your own rotation — especially if you're a fan of her chic, minimalistic approach to fashion.

Here are pieces straight from Middleton's wardrobe (and a few dupes!) that you can pick up yourself without breaking the bank.

Zara Skirt

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Middleton's most recent affordable wear, her leopard print Zara skirt, is completely sold out on the brand's website. However, leopard print midi skirts aren't exactly a difficult find in the shopping world.

This similar design from Pretty Little Thing is the same in length and features pleats like Middleton's Zara skirt does.

Zara Printed Dress

CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/AFP/Getty Images

The first Zara piece Middleton wore in 2020 was this black and white, houndstooth-like frock. However, like her skirt, it's now sold out. The dress has a distinct pattern and a design with several stand out elements like the wide belt at the waist, puffed sleeves, and a bow around the neckline making it difficult to dupe.

This dress from ASOS has several elements in common with Kate's Zara frock, from the bow at the neckline to the puff sleeves.

J.Crew Sweater

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Much like her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Middleton has a penchant for J.Crew basics. The Duchess wore this mahogany-hued mockneck sweater back in Jan. 2019 when she visited King Henry's Walk Community Garden to meet with children and discuss the impact of gardening on communities.

While her exact red sweater isn't available, there are a plethora of other shades up for grabs in the exact same design. Plus, they're all on sale at various price points in an inclusive size range.

Superga Sneakers

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Middleton's clothing isn't the only place she incorporates affordable style. She also wears cost-effective accessories as well. The Duchess wore this pair of $65 Superga sneakers multiple times in 2019. She donned them in May during a visit to the Back to Nature garden and again in August at the Kings Cup.

If you want them for yourself, Middleton's Superga sneakers are available in her exact white shade on the brand's website.

Zara Pants

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, the Duchess of Cambridge has a thing for Zara. From her recent wears to the jeans she donned back in 2018, she's clearly a loyal shopper. While her Zara denim has gotten a notable amount of attention, back in Nov. 2019, she changed things up by wearing a pair of high-waisted culottes from the brand that retailed for just $49.90.

Middleton's exact Zara culottes are up for grabs on the brand's site for under $50, but size XXL is unfortunately sold out.

Accessorize London Earrings

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton may wear diamond tiaras, but affordable finds also have a place in her heart — and jewelry collection. During an event at the Back to Nature garden, the Duchess chose a pair of pale pink drop earrings from Accessorize London that retailed for just $12.

While the earrings did sell out after she wore them, they're now back in stock with the same affordable price tag.

Castañer Wedges

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

During the summer of 2019, Middleton seemed to have a favorite pair of shoes, and they happen to be a brand Meghan Markle loves as well. The Duchess' Castañer wedges may be frowned upon by the queen, but she still wore them multiple times as she participated in outdoor events during the warmer months.

Middleton's exact wedges are most likely the Castañer Chiara style. While sister-in-law Meghan Markle goes for the $120 Carina style often, Middleton's choice features much thinner straps.

If you've ever wanted to cop the Duchess of Cambridge's style but were concerned about the price point, Kate Middleton's affordable pieces are proof that you can nail royal style without spending a small fortune.