Prince Louis was christened last Monday in an intimate ceremony attended by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. While all eyes were on little Louis, plenty of people noticed Kate Middleton's pearl earrings too. Pairing the stand-out gems with a cream Alexander McQueen dress and matching Jane Taylor hat, the Duchess's studs were styled in a floral pearl arrangement. Unfortunately, the pair — which were designed by high-end British jeweller Cassandra Goad — are definitely out of my budget, costing a mere £4,360.

The reason that the earrings are so expensive is because each pearl features a teeny tiny diamond sitting on top. Oh, and the entire thing is surrounded by 18 carat yellow gold. Weirdly enough, Goad revealed that the inspiration behind the elegant design was "the clusters of young flower stalks of the cauliflower in the market."

Pearl jewellery is both exceedingly popular and understated. With connotations to both wisdom and wealth, the gems quickly became a staple in the jewellery boxes of the upper classes and are regularly worn by women wanting to exude elegance.

According to the International Gem Society, white pearls have a link to innocence and purity, making them perfect for an event such as a child's christening. Asian cultures also believe that pearls are a symbol of divinity and a higher power thanks to the gem's smooth exterior and circular shape.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn pearls on countless occasions. She previously wore pearl earrings to introduce the world to Prince Louis and tends to wear sophisticated drop earrings for formal occasions such as memorial services.

But while there may be a particularly unique story behind Middleton's four-figure pair, the high street has prevailed when it comes to affordable pearl earrings fit for a royal. Here are a few of the very best so you can dress like a Duchess on the regular.

