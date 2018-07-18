Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Were Inspired By The Strangest Real Life Detail
Prince Louis was christened last Monday in an intimate ceremony attended by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. While all eyes were on little Louis, plenty of people noticed Kate Middleton's pearl earrings too. Pairing the stand-out gems with a cream Alexander McQueen dress and matching Jane Taylor hat, the Duchess's studs were styled in a floral pearl arrangement. Unfortunately, the pair — which were designed by high-end British jeweller Cassandra Goad — are definitely out of my budget, costing a mere £4,360.
The reason that the earrings are so expensive is because each pearl features a teeny tiny diamond sitting on top. Oh, and the entire thing is surrounded by 18 carat yellow gold. Weirdly enough, Goad revealed that the inspiration behind the elegant design was "the clusters of young flower stalks of the cauliflower in the market."
Pearl jewellery is both exceedingly popular and understated. With connotations to both wisdom and wealth, the gems quickly became a staple in the jewellery boxes of the upper classes and are regularly worn by women wanting to exude elegance.
According to the International Gem Society, white pearls have a link to innocence and purity, making them perfect for an event such as a child's christening. Asian cultures also believe that pearls are a symbol of divinity and a higher power thanks to the gem's smooth exterior and circular shape.
The Duchess of Cambridge has worn pearls on countless occasions. She previously wore pearl earrings to introduce the world to Prince Louis and tends to wear sophisticated drop earrings for formal occasions such as memorial services.
But while there may be a particularly unique story behind Middleton's four-figure pair, the high street has prevailed when it comes to affordable pearl earrings fit for a royal. Here are a few of the very best so you can dress like a Duchess on the regular.
1The Cheapest Of Them All
These are basically the same as the Duchess of Cambridge's, right? So the 'diamonds' are actually crystals but there's no way to tell that unless you know the real price.
2An Elegant Pair
These are a little pricier but not so expensive that you'll shudder just looking at them. Designed on a sterling silver back, the freshwater pearls will provide you with a look that any royal woman would approve of.
3A Bird-Inspired Pair
I may have got this completely wrong but these River Island earrings closely resemble a bird's nest. A very glitzy bird's nest, but a bird's nest all the same. They're pretty big too just like Middleton's.
4A Silver Alternative
Imitating a royal for a tenner isn't too shabby. Middleton's earrings did feature a yellow gold back but silver can make just as much of a statement.
5Fit For A Bride
Pearls and sparkling cubic zirconia meet in this classic design. These earrings are technically designed for brides but are simple enough to be worn at any time. (And I suppose you could save them for your wedding day if you're planning on having one.)
6A Modern Style
Bar-style earrings are definitely a 2018 thing. You can buy plain gold or silver versions or jazz things up with a pearl-encrusted pair.
7A Rose Gold Replica
The Duchess of Cambridge does yellow gold. You can do rose gold. Combining faux ivory pearls with Austrian crystals, this pair took inspiration from the 1950s.
Looking at a royal's wardrobe can leave you sighing in despair. It's clear that most of us will never be able to spend thousands on a pair of pearl earrings but with alternatives like the above around, why would you even want to?