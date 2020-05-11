Kate Middleton rarely has a style misstep. The Duchess of Cambridge can step out in head-to-toe haute couture just as effortlessly as she can in sport jeans and a sweater layered over a classic button-up. She's considered a modern day style icon, thanks to her sartorial versatility and her highly visible role within the British Royal Family. And as such, fans can't stop emulating her wardrobe.

Just last week, Middleton made an appearance on a British television show to announce “Hold Still,” a new photography project in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery in the UK. For the project, the Duchess is asking people to share images that “help capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears, and the feelings of the UK” as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. One hundred shortlisted portraits will be featured in a one-of-a-kind digital exhibition open to all this August.

Exciting as this news may be — especially for all the aspiring photographers out there — what Middleton wore during the announcement is what really got people talking. On the official @KensingtonRoyal Instagram page, she’s spotted in a $612 yellow floral-print midi dress by Raey. It features a high, U-shaped neckline — one of her staple silhouettes — an empire waist, long sleeves, and a skirt that’s just full enough for a little twirling.

Florals are a beloved pattern for the Duchess, and this ultra feminine pink blossom print has quickly become a fan favorite. While the dress she wore is currently sold out on the British luxury retailer MatchesFashion, the internet is here to save the day. Ahead, you’ll find several sunny, floral-rich frocks that were practically invented for all springtime activities.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This dainty dress may be worn as is, or styled with a denim jacket and white sneakers for a more casual look.

This number will make quite the impression at your next big meeting or presentation. Pair with classic nude heels, and you’ll be good to go.

While this option features short butterfly sleeves instead of long sleeves, it’s still the easiest thing to throw on when you have no idea what to wear.

The bigger the print, the bigger the statement. The chic buttons along the front and romantic sleeves make this dress worth the splurge.

Wrap dresses are universally loved for a reason: They are just as effortless as they are stylish. Toss on your favorite sandals and layer some delicate gold jewelry for an everyday ensemble that will never get old.

Did someone say garden party? All that’s missing is an extravagant hat with netting and feathers.

This sweeping maxi dress can work for a summer wedding, date night, or a simple stroll around the neighborhood.

It doesn’t get much easier and breezier than this. A straw hat and gladiator sandals will perfectly complete the look.