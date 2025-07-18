Lola Tung’s Sheer Dress Was Equal Parts Romantic & Edgy

Lola Tung is on everyone’s lips at the moment. The Summer I Turned Pretty hive, for instance, is crashing out online over the recent developments in the Jeremiah-Belly-Conrad love triangle. Meanwhile, fashion group chats are blowing up thanks to her recent wardrobe choices, proving she’s also a fashion supernova in the making.

Since Tung entered the scene, she’s quickly become a style darling, hitting New York and Paris fashion weeks to sit front row at Tory Burch and Balmain, respectively. She’s also been gracing Chanel’s exclusive soirées, dressed by the brand from head-to-toe. Everyone knows, however, that what really makes a fashion supernova is a stylish press tour. Enter: TSITP’s Season 3 circuit.

Lola’s See-Through Number

On Thursday, July 16, Tung attended the New York premiere event for the Jenny Han-written series in a head-turner. Styled by Britt Mccamey, the actor proved her fashion know-how by rocking a look from Ann Demeulemeester’s Spring 2025 collection. It featured a sheer dress with a teeny tiny hem and Victorian-esque balloon sleeves with lacy, ruffly details. The diaphanous piece was also hella spicy, flaunting her white satin brassiere and high-waist undies.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Her accessories, however, are what upgraded the look to icon territory. She wore a lace headpiece that evoked 1920’s flapper style, while her shoes were knee-high boxing-style sneakers. The combination was a delicate balance of romantic and edgy that few can pull off.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Leading Men

She wasn’t the only one who showed out on the carpet — her leading men stepped up, too. Gavin Casalegno got the skin-baring memo and donned a deep, deep V-neck silk button-down. He tucked it into tapered trousers and accessorized with layered necklaces for a splash of bling.

Meanwhile, Christopher Briney flaunted arms in a gunmetal sleeveless number and inky trousers. It’s far from the Cousins Beach dress code, but equally heart-racing.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Her “Cheugy” Canadian Tuxedo

A day later, Tung continued to show off her style chops by giving a nostalgic “cheugy” trend a modern facelift. Instead of your run-of-the-mill Canadian tuxedo, which typically includes a denim shirt and jeans, Tung’s denim extravaganza was in the form of a skirt suit. Her top was a cross between a tailored blazer and a cropped trench, which she paired with a matching pencil skirt.

She contrasted the prim silhouette with pops of maximalism: leopard-print accessories. Peep her shoulder bag from Kate Spade (which she carried with a second bag from the brand) and matching spotted heels from ALDO.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s a style star to watch.