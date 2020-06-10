In lieu of in-person public appearances, Kate Middleton has been “out and about” on Zoom, lending support to students, teachers, healthcare workers, and the like.

Over the weekend, Middleton and husband, Prince William, took to a video conference during Volunteer Week to thank all who have been helping the country (and the world) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair have been nailing it when it comes to casual at-home style that’s still appropriate for work (read: Zoom calls) and this last look was no exception to the rule.

For the occasion, Prince William chose a classic blue button-down shirt and Middleton slipped into a bright white eyelet button-down from M.i.h Jeans and gold hoop earrings from Accessorize. She has actually been spotted in that very shirt before, choosing to wear it back in May of 2019 for an event at the Chelsea Flower Show.

While Middleton’s bottom half is not visible on screen this time around, last time she stepped out in the shirt, she styled it with a pair of Massimo Dutti khaki culottes and low-top white Supergas. The earrings, as well, have been sported in a previous outing, first viewed in March 2020 when Middleton and Prince William visited the Museum of Literature during their royal tour of Ireland.

While a classic button-down is a perfect go-to for all your Zoom call needs as you adjust to working from home, there’s something perfectly seasonal about Middleton’s eyelet choice. It’s simply made for transitional weather, with a Spring floral pattern, breezy embroidered weave, but covers up more than a summery tank might instead.

Ahead, shop Middleton’s exact eyelet top as well as other alternatives, just in time for Summer.

M.i.h Jeans Mabel Shirt $326 | M.i.h See on M.i.h The puff sleeves make Kate's eyelet blouse an instant standout.

Sea Zippy Blouse $100 | Sea NY See on Sea The eyelet blouse works perfectly with denim or it can be layered under your favorite slip dress.

Kate Spade Clover Eyelet Blouse $248 | Kate Spade See on Kate Spade The oversize eyelet print on this blouse adds a modern touch to the classic trend.

Theory Daisy Eyelet Cotton-Silk Combo Shirt $219 | Theory See on Theory With eyelet solely on the sleeves, this style feels more suitable for the office if you have a conservative dress code.

H&M Eyelet Embroidery Blouse $25 | H&M See on H&M An eyelet blouse with a cropped hem pairs perfectly with everything from dress shorts to fitted jeans.

Loft Eyelet Cropped Shirt $30 | Loft See on Loft For a unique take on the trend, try an eyelet blouse with a mock neck style.