Kate Middleton's Zoom looks are a source of major style inspiration for everyone quarantining this month. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely keeping everyone indoors, many are becoming well-acquainted with video chats and conferencing — and dressing for them, too. Middleton and Prince William have already shown off their casual looks three times in the past week, proving that they can look pulled together, even at home.

Looking at her looks for Zoom calls including her meeting with students and staff at the Casterton Primary Academy, her virtual mental health roundtable, and her appearance on the BBC Breakfast Club, one theme becomes clear: Middleton's love for sweaters. Kate has quickly emerged as the sweater Queen…though perhaps she should be called the sweater Duchess. It’s an outfit formula all Zoom-ers who are currently working from home could stand to adopt.

Zoom calls obviously put the focus on your look from the top up, because that's all viewers can see on their screens. In fact, since stay-at-home orders were put in place, brands are reporting a spike in the sales of tops for that reason. While you can go the chic, pared-down route similar to Meghan Markle and choose a crisp white tee, there's something polished and endearing about opting for a cozy sweater. Ahead, see every Zoom look Kate Middleton's worn so far — and get some inspo for your next virtual meeting or hangout session.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Middleton and Prince William spoke to the students and staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for all their hard work and dedication during this global crisis. For the chat, Middleton wore a bright yellow sweater from Zara with a slight puffed sleeve.

The top (no surprise here) is already sold out, but you can shop a similar style from Baum Und Pferdgarten below. It is also quite similar to a knit red puff-sleeve dress, also from Zara, that Middleton slipped into back in February. On her ears, she wore her favorite Catherine Zoraida Fern Leaf Earrings.

Previously, Middleton and Prince William participated in a Mental Health Roundtable with representatives from organizations that offer mental health care and resources. For the occasion, she slipped into a bright green sweater that, though unidentified, can be picked up in a similar fashion from 3.1 Phillip Lim — and it's on sale.

Later on last week, Middleton and Prince William appeared on the BBC Breakfast Club. For that Zoom call, she chose a blue and white striped knit top that she had previously been spotted in at the King’s Cup Regatta last May. While her exact style is sold out, you can shop a similar top from La Ligne.

With three sweater looks down, there are surely a million more to go. Outfit inspiration awaits.