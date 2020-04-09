Kate Middleton's outfits serve as style inspiration around the globe. From her classic wedding dress to her endless assortment of hats to her off-duty denim, the Duchess has a style that is just conservative enough, while still remaining modern and fun. What's more, her wardrobe boasts a healthy mix of luxury designers and affordable fashion finds alike.

Recently, she indulged in the latter, choosing a Zara sweater for a Zoom video call to connect with students, teachers, and staff at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire. Bringing a dose of sunshine with the mustard yellow knit top, Middleton expressed her appreciation for all the work that teachers are doing to ensure students continue to learn and thrive during this global pandemic. Middleton finished her outfit with a pair of gold leaf earrings. And Prince William, who sat by her side, complemented her look with a bright blue button-down shirt.

The Duchess' Zara sweater features a pullover style with slight puff sleeves and a subtle balloon shape. Middleton is a huge fan of the affordable retailer, previously wearing a leopard print midi skirt, a houndstooth dress with a pussybow neckline, and high-waisted culottes from the brand.

Her latest sweater is currently sold out, but scroll down for similar options that won't break the bank.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.