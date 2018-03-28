This Is Us Season 2 finale spoilers ahead. Like most fans, Chrissy Metz was left with a lot of questions after the This Is Us Season 2 finale. When talking to E! News recently, she wondered where Kevin was going with his new girlfriend, who also happens to be Beth's cousin, Zoe. She also wondered who the "her" Randall is referring to in that flash forward with Tess. But one thing she isn't questioning is Kate and Toby's relationship, even if the latest finale hinted that there are dark times ahead. In fact, Metz thinks Season 3 is going to bring Kate and Toby closer than ever.

In one of the final shots of the episode, Toby is curled up in bed with Kate letting him know that his doctor was going to make a change in his medication. Earlier in the episode, Toby's parents talk to him about his relationship with Kate, concerned it isn't good for him and mentioning that after his previous marriage ended in divorce he suffered from depression.

Toby couldn't get out of bed or go to work and from the looks of the episode's year-later flash forward, Toby seems to be in the same state. It's why some fans worried that it could be a sign that there's trouble in their marriage.

But, just because Toby may be struggling with his mental health doesn't mean his relationship with Kate is also going through a rough patch. Metz told E! that fans see "Toby and Kate in a bit of a dark space with Toby's depression." She explained, "But I think it's beautiful that Kate is able to be there for him, as he was for her."

Throughout the course of their relationship, Toby has been her rock, helping her cope with her dad's death, Kevin's alcoholism, and the trauma of them losing their baby. Metz hinted that next season will have Kate and Toby switching roles in their relationship with her needing to be there for him in his time of need. "We'll see what that's about," she said, hinting that Season 3 will focus on Toby's depression and the days leading up to the scene in the finale. "But I know that there are talks about a family and how they're going to go about doing that," Metz said, "so we'll see."

Before the finale, Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, told Hollywood Life that he'd like to see more This Is Us characters get their backstory in Season 3. "I’d like to see some of the deep history," he said, "maybe even before people have met." That could include learning more about Toby before he met Kate to better understand what he's been dealing with.

But like Metz, Sullivan sounded hopeful about where Kate and Toby are headed in the future. "Listen, life is full of upsets and downs,” he told Hollywood Life. “One of my favorite lines from any movie ever, The Big Lebowski, ‘Strikes and gutters, ups and downs…’ And the cycle will constantly go around. There will be joy, and there will be pain, and I think [Kate and Toby are] in an upswing right now."

What this show has always been good at is showing that life is full of ups and downs. Kate and Toby's wedding wasn't a happily-ever-after ending, but the beginning of something new. In Season 3, fans will get to see Kate and Toby start their life together, and it might not be exactly what they expected, but by now, this realistic look at life is what fans should expect from This Is Us.