On Saturday, a UCLA gymnast's "perfect ten" floor routine went viral after her school shared her stunning performance on social media. In looking back at Katelyn Ohashi's gymnastics routines over the years, it's clear that her viral routine is just one of many impressive gymnastics performances she delivered throughout her career.

21-year-old Ohashi is a senior on the UCLA Bruins women's gymnastics team. On Jan. 12, Ohashi competed in Under Armour’s 2019 Collegiate Challenge, where she performed a dazzling and joyous floor routine that earned her a perfect score. As NBC described, after UCLA gymnastics tweeted a video of Ohashi's performance, it quickly gained a lot of attention, receiving around 622,000 likes and 148,000 retweets at the time of this publication.

Ohashi is a highly accomplished gymnast who trained elite for many years. She was a U.S. junior national team member and, as the Washington Post described, in 2013, she beat the formidable Simone Biles and won the American Cup. Ohashi ultimately retired from elite competition in 2015 after facing significant injuries and overwhelming pressure from the sport. Ohashi joined UCLA's collegiate gymnastics team that same year and has largely credited it for helping her find her passion for gymnastics again, the Washington Post reported.

Indeed, in a Players' Tribune video entitled, "I Was Broken," Ohashi described the positive impact that UCLA had on her. "It took me finding Ms. Val [Kondos Field, UCLA's coach] and UCLA and having a different goal and path to follow, to finally find joy and love within the sport again,” Ohashi said in the video. “I haven’t been able to feel this type of happiness in a long time.”

This list below reveals the impressive skill and artistry that Ohashi has always brought to gymnastics. In looking back on her past performances, it is heartwarming to know that Ohashi has found her love for the sport again while performing as a collegiate athlete.

Beam Routine At The 2011 Visa Championships USA Gymnastics on YouTube A young Ohashi delivered an enormously difficult and impressive beam routine at the 2011 Visa Championships. She scored a 16.100 for her performance.

Bar Routine At The 2012 Kellogg's Pacific Rim Championships USA Gymnastics on YouTube While competing at the junior level, Ohashi performed a stunning bar routine at the 2012 Kellogg's Pacific Rim Championships. During NBC's broadcast at the time, one of the commentators described Ohashi's routine as "exquisite," saying, "This young lady's work, it's just exquisite. Beautiful handstand positions. But it's that toe point right to the end [that's most impressive]."

Floor Exercise At The 2013 American Cup USA Gymnastics on YouTube In this routine from her championship American Cup performance, Ohashi scored an impressive 14.400. At the time, one of NBC's commentators noted that Ohashi enjoyed performing the routine because she "gets to smile a little bit in the middle."

Beam Routine At The 2013 American Cup USA Gymnastics on YouTube Ohashi also performed an exquisite — and very clean — balance beam routine during the 2013 American Cup. She was described during the broadcast as being "world class" in performing on the apparatus.