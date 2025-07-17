After a legendary gymnastics career, Simone Biles has been considering retirement. The GOAT hasn’t announced a decision either way, and in the meantime, she’s still racking up honors. She cleaned up at the 2025 ESPYs, taking home both of the awards she was nominated for and sharing the key to her success.

The Power Of Simone

Biles’ first win of the night was in the best championship performance category for her all-around competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Later, she took the stage again after being crowned the best athlete in women’s sports. It was in her first acceptance speech that she said the bulk of what she needed to say, and she included both lighthearted and serious moments.

Her fellow nominees for best championship performance included basketball star Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and golfer Rory McIlroy. Biles cracked a joke about it to start her speech, saying, “Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much.”

Before continuing, Biles took a moment to address the tragic flash flooding in her home state of Texas on July Fourth, sharing her “sincere condolences and prayers.” Then she spoke about her ESPYs win, how much it meant to her, and how she has been able to be so successful.

Biles at the 2025 ESPYs Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’m honored to receive this award; the recognition means more than you guys know,” she said. “I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey: my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn’t be standing here without all of you.”

Simone’s Supporters

Biles continued to shout out her supporters, with whom she said she shared the award. “Having a strong support system that understands your dreams, who are willing to show up for you, not just when you’re winning but when you’re struggling, too, is really important,” she said. “My sincere gratitude, appreciation, and love to all of you who have stood with me on this magical journey — all the highs, lows, twists, and turns along the way. Six-year-old me, who first started tumbling on my parents’ sofa in the living room, is floored to be standing before you right now.”

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist ended with words of encouragement for others out there, reminding them “anything is possible.” Finally, she concluded by saying, “I believe in the power of sport, the power of us, and of course, the power of she. Thank you.”

A few of her close supporters were there at the ESPYs. Biles shared video to her Instagram stories afterward of her walking the red carpet with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. In one, he adjusts the train of her dress for her, and then he smooths her hair after she appears to ask him about it. He reposted it, writing, “Know imma keep my baby right” alongside a red heart emoji.

Biles and Owens at the 2025 ESPYs Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Suni Lee, Biles’ two-time Olympic teammate, was also in attendance, and she accepted her own ESPY for best comeback athlete. She was joined by their team doctor, Marcia Faustin, who both athletes have credited with helping them achieve “redemption” in Paris.