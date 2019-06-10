Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 isn't even done airing yet, but fans are already looking ahead to the next year of the show, especially since Lisa Vanderpump may be leaving. Rumors have circulated that Kyle Richards' oldest sister Kathy Hilton will join RHOBH next season. However, viewers probably shouldn't get their hopes up too high. Kathy shut down Real Housewives casting rumors on Instagram over the weekend.

In a June 4 interview with DailyMailTV, Lisa Vanderpump announced her intent to leave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and skip out on the Season 9 reunion taping. She told DailyMailTV, "I have no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months now." She also said, "I think they've made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly." Regarding Lisa's potential departure, a rep for Bravo told Bustle via email:

“There is so much great drama and fun still to come this season including the ladies’ trip to France, so before we focus on next season, let’s see where this one takes us.”

Andy Cohen confirmed that Lisa did not film the Season 9 reunion on June 6. Now there's a full-time position up for grabs, but don't expect Kathy to sign on to the show.

On June 9, Kathy posted a video of herself giving someone a haircut. As random as that seems, she captioned the video, "Rumors of me joining the Beverly Hills Housewives would interfere with my real job of cutting hair." For the record, "cutting hair" is not actually Kathy's "real job." Unfortunately, she seems adamant that she won't be joining the show that turned her sisters Kyle and Kim Richards into household names.

Even though Kathy has never been a cast member on the show, she has appeared throughout the years. For example, Kathy just happened to be eating dinner at the same restaurant Kyle was at with the Housewives on the April 16 episode. That coincidence is even stranger, given that Kim was also at that restaurant at a third table. So clearly, if Kathy wanted to join RHOBH, she would fit right in when it comes to selecting the hang-out spots.

While Kathy put the casting speculation to rest, there are no hard feelings from the Beverly Hills Housewives. Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley all commented on Kathy's IG post with laughing face emojis. Lisa Rinna also shared some love for Kathy in response to the video. Even reality TV all-star Kris Jenner got in on the joke and asked Kathy for a hair appointment.

For context, it really seemed like a genuine possibility that Kathy would join the show, given the source of the rumor. On June 8, Andy Cohen's best friend Bruce Bozzi posted a photo of Kathy and Andy with the caption,

"Sign on the dotted line... a true diamond in Beverly Hills.. @kathyhilton ! #RHOBH! @bravoandy GoodNight LA."

As viewers are aware, the full-time cast members on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hold up big diamonds in the opening credits. The diamond reference and saying "sign on the dotted line" really made it seem like Kathy was in negotiations to join the show. Even Kathy's own sister Kyle replied to the post with, "Omg !!!!" (If only she commented with a little more information.)

Having two sisters on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could have been the recipe for some compelling reality television. However, it doesn't seem like it's happening anytime soon — or probably ever.