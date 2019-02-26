It's been almost two weeks since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day, announcing the big news with a photo of Perry's flower-shaped ring on Instagram, and now, we finally have the details about how it all went down. During the singer's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, Perry told the story of Bloom's proposal, and even though it didn't go exactly as he planned, it did end up making for a pretty hilarious memory.

According to what Perry told Kimmel, the proposal was "very sweet," but there was more to it than the photo that her follows saw on Instagram. She and Bloom went out to dinner, and although she thought they were going to go look at art, he surprised her when they went for a helicopter ride instead, which Kimmel commented was "very Bachelor." Which is true — this is exactly something that would happen on that show.

Bloom popped the question while the couple was in the air in the air, and Perry said it was sweet... but things definitely got interesting because of the way Bloom planned to distract his fiancée to be while he was pulling her ring out of its hiding place.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

She said:

"Actually, the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert. He was gonna pull [the ring] out while I was reading it. So I was reading it, but the champagne was broken, the bottle's everywhere, and I'm still looking at the note but he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne and I'm like, 'no I'm just reading the note, I know you're not doing anything.'"

But despite that minor mishap, it had a sweet ending. As we know, Perry of course said yes to Bloom, and when they landed, all their family and friends were waiting in a building downtown to celebrate the good news with them. Sounds like a pretty sweet Valentine's Day.

Earlier in the interview, Perry also said that she dropped a few hints about the ring that she wanted, so it seems like Bloom did pick out the ring with her help. It makes sense, since it does seem to be very fitting. Perry's always been one to make a statement when it comes to fashion and accessories, so of course she'd wear an engagement ring that would be just as eye catching and unique.

Perry also said that even though Valentine's Day can be a high pressure holiday, for her, this year couldn't have been better.

"Usually people are breaking up or having major displays of affection, but this one was a good one," she said.

Now that Perry has shared their engagement story, we just have to wait and hope that she fills fans in on her wedding plans. Knowing this couple, they're sure to be epic.