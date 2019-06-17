Everyone from RuPaul to Ryan Reynolds to Tan France appears in Taylor Swift’s star-studded “You Need to Calm Down" music video. But one celeb arguably stole the show, thanks to the repeat outfit she wore in her cameo. Katy Perry wore her Met Gala burger dress in Swift's music video, proving there's nothing wrong with re-wearing your evening "dresses" more than once.

While the new song aims to be an LGBTQ anthem and features a handful of gay pop culture icons (hi Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, and RuPaul.). The heart of the song talks about having beef online, so it was only fitting that Swift's longtime frenemy, Perry, showed up in the video wearing a beef-inspired dress. But rather than the video prolonging the pop stars' longtime rivalry, the two artists made up in front of cameras.

In the scene where the artists bury their feud, a food fight breaks out during a drag competition. As cake and icing fly through the air, Taylor appears on screen wearing a french fry costume. She looks around the scene, seemingly looking for a specific person in the crowd. That's when Perry shows up in the middle of the chaos, looking sad and wearing her Met Gala burger dress. Swift approaches her, they smile, and then hug it out, putting an end to their public fight.

The first time that Perry wore the burger dress was to the 2019 Met Gala, where the theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion." The food-inspired dress was Perry's second outfit of the evening. She originally walked in a chandelier dress created by Jeremy Scott, Moschino's creative director. The mini dress was covered in Swarovski crystals, and was wrapped in a corset that carried a 40-pound chandelier. Perry switched her tableware dress for a burger look for the Met Ball's after party, which was also designed by Scott. "First we set the table, and then we dine," Perry wrote in an Instagram photo of the look.

Her hamburger costume came complete with all the classic ingredients, including pickles, tomato, and lettuce. Her headpiece consisted of a glittering cap with a toothpick on top, tying the look together.

When this exhibition was announced, she was like, ‘Oh my God, can you believe it? It’s all about you!'” Scott told the New York Post‘s Page Six. “And frankly, there probably isn’t a performer in pop history that’s used camp and humor more than she has."

While the majority of us saw the dress and assumed Perry would never find a place she could wear it to again, the artist proved us wrong. She re-wore it in Swift's music video, and Swift's complimentary french fry outfit was a sweet touch.

The two pop stars have had a turbulent relationship for years, and have seemingly thrown public jabs at each other through their songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish”. The rivalry allegedly started over back up dancers, where Swift believed that Perry was trying to steal her dancers.

“It’s about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers,” Perry told Late Late Show host James Corden during their Carpool Karaoke ride in 2017. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

Perry went on to hint that she might have tried to hire three of Swift's dancers, but wanted to clear the air about doing so. "I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. But it was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!’" Perry said.

In 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone that "Bad Blood" was about another female artist, but wouldn't disclose who. She did mention that the mystery feud was about dancers, however. " “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” Swift said. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

With the new "You Need to Calm Down" music video, it appears the rivalry is over with, and it wrapped with the help of a burger and fry costume. Now that's poetry.