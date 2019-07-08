Based on the 1996 cult comedy horror Scream, VH1 is bringing the TV spin-off back for a second time on Monday, July 8, for a three-night event. This year's installment, Scream: Resurrection, stars Tyga, Keke Palmer, RJ Cyler, Tyler Posey, and Paris Jackson, among others, as a group of teenagers who are being haunted by the famous Ghostface. And while you likely know her name, fans may not know much about Scream star Keke Palmer or what she's been up to recently.

The Scream actor first came onto the scene in 2004 with Barbershop 2: Back in Business, and has since appeared in everything from Degrassi: The Next Generation, Grey's Anatomy, and Scream Queens, where she played a character named Zayday Williams. However, she's also had some success as a singer, releasing her 2007 album So Uncool as well as several singles. In fact, Palmer recently collaborated with Migos member Quavo on her 2017 single, "Wind Up."

Furthermore, Palmer also played the first black Cinderella on Broadway back in 2014, appeared in the 2016 TV event, Grease: Live, and even published a memoir — I Don't Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice — also in 2016. However, her role in the upcoming Scream looks like a big career move for her. And 2019 has been a busy year for the actor/singer. Here's what her year has been like so far.

She's Stepped Up As TV Host Michael Strahan and Sara Haines have been co-hosting their talk show since December 2018, and in June 2019, Haines announced that she would be going on maternity leave. As a result, Palmer has been filling in opposite Strahan all summer. And it seems like she's feeling right at home.

She's Defending 'The Little Mermaid' Casting Decision After Chloe x Halle singer Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the upcoming Little Mermaid, there was unfortunately some backlash. However, Palmer used her platform on Strahan and Sarah to school disgruntled fans, who were upset that the heroine would be played by a woman of color. "[L]et me ask you this: Why can't a mermaid be black?" she asked, facetiously. "Why is that too unrealistic for you? Because you do know she's friends with a talking crab, and I know you're not the sharpest people, but crabs can't talk."

She's Been Grappling With Her Relationship With R. Kelly According to E! Online, R. Kelly used to mentor Palmer, so she was shocked to learn of the allegations put forth by the 2019 Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. The show depicted several women alleging that the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer sexually abused them — many when they were underage. "I spent a lot of time working with R. Kelly and one thing that he told me, he was like, 'Keke, you don't need to shy away from your acting,'" Palmer told Billboard back in Sept. 2017. "'You bring that to a part of your music. You make that take your music to the next level.'" After Palmer watched the series, she wrote a lengthy Instagram post, detailing her emotional response. "I am hurt and saddened because he could have been a blessing to these women but instead he repeatedly took advantage and that I can not accept," she wrote, in part. "I will stand by my sisters because that's simply what's right and what I hope discontinues this behavior in anyone."

She's Been Volunteering Back in May, Palmer volunteered with the Obama Foundation and Chicago Public Schools, tweeting a group photo of the event.

She's Cracking Jokes Palmer has a series called #southernbelleinsults, where she puts on an exaggerated Southern accent. This particular one — involving a fan — is sure to garner chuckles.

She Protested Alabama's Strict Abortion Laws Back in May, Palmer took to Twitter and revealed that she'd gotten an abortion when she was 24 — as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Although her tweet appears to have been deleted, it was in response to Alabama's abortion ban, which prompted Busy Philipps to start the hashtag #YouKnowMe, per People, where women shared their abortion stories. "I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother," Palmer wrote, according to the L.A. Times article.

She's Divulging Sage Wisdom "Titties are supposed to sag a bit," Palmer stated in a May Instagram video. "If you got a little weight to them, they're supposed to hang a bit." She goes on to say that people in show business have tried to tape hers up. "It hurts me physically and mentally," she joked, later saying, "I'm fine with the droopiness of my boobs." What a relatable icon!