It’s Kelly Clarkson’s first time hosting the Billboard Music Awards and she’s already killing it. Kelly Clarkson’s opening Billboard Music Awards song featured a medley of some of the most memorable Hot 100 tunes from the past year. She even showed off her surprisingly amazing rap skills by taking on Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” while donning black shades and a matching black fur coat.

Her performance also included Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes," Shawn Mendes' "Nothing Holding Me Back," and Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." Swift was shown singing along to "Nothing Holding Me Back" and laughing good-naturedly along to Clark's rendition of her 2017 hit.

Seeing Kelly Clarkson rapping might be surprising, but it’s not the pop star’s first rap performance. Back in 2012, Clarkson covered Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” in Eminem’s hometown of Detroit, dressed just like he does in 8 Mile. She also rap-sings in her song “Love So Soft.”

Even though she’s known for being one of the most influential current pop stars, Clarkson has long expressed her love for rap. Back in January, she was asked which rappers she’d be interested in collaborating with. Clarkson responded with a long list, including Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Chance The Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, and Missy Elliot.

“Ooh I like a lot of rappers so either, Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Chance the rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, and I LOVE Missy Elliot. I like a lot of rappers,” reads her tweet.

Missy Elliot responded sharing love for Clarkson’s inclusion, saying “Awww thank u @kelly_clarkson much love to you dope selection”

Clarkson has often combined various genres in her music and her latest album, Meaning of Life, has a bit of everything. Variety reports that at a conference in Nashville last year, Clarkson spoke about wanting to create a fresh sound with urban flair, saying the album has a mix of “urban, pop, soulful R&B. My backup singers who’ve worked with me for years said ‘It’s the first time you’ve done a record that’s, like, full-on your personality.’”

After her show-stopping opening performance, Clarkson also sang the soulful, empowering “Whole Lotta Woman” with a group of backup singers and a background featuring her album cover. This one was a bit less elaborate than her opening performance, focusing more on her incredible vocals.