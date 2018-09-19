It was her talent that first put American Idol on the map, and now she's bringing her skills to a whole new format. Kelly Clarkson's new talk show will premiere in 2019, according to early reports from TVLine and an offhand confirmation from the singer herself during a Tuesday, Sep. 18 appearance on The Tonight Show. Bustle reached out to a representative of Clarkson, but hadn't heard back at the time of publication.

The daytime talk show, which is reportedly going with the title The Kelly Clarkson Show, was scooped up by NBC, who will bring the new offering nationwide beginning in Fall of 2019. So far, the project has been sold to affiliates in 11 major cities — New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, San Diego and Hartford — where it will be in good company. TVLine also reported that the series will provide a lead-in to none other than Ellen in all cities mentioned with the exception of Boston.

According to the blurb provided to TVLine by NBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be “a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition." It continued:

"In each episode, audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music!"

