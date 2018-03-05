Kelly Ripa's Black Oscars Dress Is Actually The Most Extra — & You HAVE To See The Back

The Oscars red carpet is a celebrity's moment to shine, and while some actors and actresses like to play it safe, wearing classic gowns and tuxedos, others like the spice things up. Case in point: Kelly Ripa's black Oscars gown designed by the genius Christian Siriano. It is what awards season dreams are made of — chic, stunning, and playful, in the most surprising way possible. From the front, Ripa's gown looks like a timeless black ball gown, all business. You notice the pocket detailing, and are convinced Ripa belongs on your best-dressed list. But wait — the daytime television show host's gown only gets better, and she is arguably going to nab your favorite dress of the night, thanks to the insane back of this gown.

As Ripa twirled on the Oscars red carpet, she revealed a gorgeous neon pink and green bow that the internet cannot get enough of. "The beautiful @kellyripa tonight at the #oscars in Siriano #Spring2018!" the designer wrote on his Instagram, along with a photo of Ripa at the Oscars, her hand on her hip, revealing her back and the brightly-colored bow. "My fave of the night," commented Siriano's follower, @oni_bee. "This truly is an Oscar moment!!! Without a doubt it will be on everyone’s best dressed list," @nanna_nina17 added.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ripa kept the rest of her look simple, wearing her hair in soft, old-Hollywood glam curls and keeping her makeup look light and glowy. She added a bit of bling with a diamond necklace and diamond stud earrings, but otherwise, let the dress do most of the talking.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What an Oscars red carpet moment, indeed.

Ripa looked like she was having an incredible time in the dress, spinning around for the photographers and fans as she sashayed across the carpet.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her necklace and earrings were gorgeous, her best accessory was definitely husband Mark Consuelos who looked dapper in a navy tuxedo. He also loved Ripa's gown, writing a sweet note on Instagram about his partner of more than two decades.

"It was an honor to walk w/my fave on the red carpet..23 years later and still taking my breath away..#marriedabovemystation," Consuelos wrote. So adorable!

Ben Peterson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ripa's gown also had an epic moment on E!'s Glambot. Take a look at the dress in slo-mo!

Ripa's fans on social media also had a lot to say about the black dress.

The obsession is real.

Does the dress make the woman or the woman make the dress? Olivia DeSalvo believes the latter.

Like we said, the dress is what red carpet dreams are made of.

Ripa was clearly having the best time on the red carpet, not just because of her dress, but also because she was able to poke fun during an interview with her fellow co-host, Ryan Seacrest. Ripa revealed that she'd be serving tequila backstage to Academy Award winners.

"As soon as they hand them the Academy Award, they turn around, they come right to us backstage. We have candy set up there; we have a full bar," shared Ripa with Seacrest. "We serve tequila and apparently no one else here does so that's the key!"

While her story might not be true (at all), we can only guess that Ripa will be sipping tequila at one of the fabulous after parties, still dressed in her beautiful Christian Siriano gown.