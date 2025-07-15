In her own words, Sabrina Carpenter is a “Busy Woman.” The singer just announced her new album, Man’s Best Friend (out Aug. 28), played two shows at London’s Hyde Park, and has even more shows on her ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour, including major festivals like Lollapalooza. However, she still manages to make some time for vacation — and pack just the right looks.

On July 14, Carpenter took to Instagram to share photos from her European travels, including her London adventures and her stopover in Italy, where she attended Dior’s Milan Fashion Week show and took some much-needed R&R. Naturally, her vacation looks were on point, including a risqué and risky backless gown.

Sabrina’s Backless Gown

In her Instagram post, Carpenter showed off a dinner look that could’ve been worn on the red carpet if she was so inclined. She donned a floor-length red gown with elegantly ruched fabric and a halter-neck string-tie strap, which created a completely backless frame. In fact, the hem was so deep that it nearly showed off some butt cleavage.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

In a rather cheeky move, Carpenter refrained from showing off her footwear or bling, keeping eyes solely on her statement outfit.

Sabrina’s Cottagecore Dress

In another vacation snapshot, Carpenter embraced her idyllic surroundings with a cottagecore-inspired look. She donned a white maxidress with sheer lace sleeves and a scoop neckline, leading to a shining metallic panel that formed a slight hourglass shape.

In true vacation form, she went barefoot and kept it minimal with her accessories, only donning a pine green anklet for some nostalgic Y2K flair.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina’s Leopard Top

Carpenter proved that even her lounging looks are cute enough to post. While reading in bed, she wore a cozy yet spicy ensemble, donning a long-sleeved blouse with classic leopard print and a V-neck collar buttoned up with crisscross string ties.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

She forgot to wear pants again, but she was chilling in bed, so who can blame her?