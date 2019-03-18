White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's marriage was thrust back into the spotlight Monday, when she was forced to once again defend President Donald Trump from her husband's criticisms. Speaking outside the White House, Conway dismissed her husband's concerns over Trump's mental state, saying she did not share those concerns.

"No I don't share those concerns," The Hill reported Conway told reporters when asked about her husband's recent tweets regarding Trump's mental state. "I have four kids, and I was getting them out of the house this morning before I got here so I didn't talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all of them," she added, in reference to her husband's tweets.

On Monday, Conway's husband, George Conway, posted a series of tweets questioning the president's mental health and suggesting he had narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder. "Agree with this," George tweeted in reference to neoconservative analyst Bill Kristol's tweet urging Republicans to read Trump's recent tweets and then think seriously about his mental and psychological health. "But would add that *all* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump's mental condition and psychological state, including and especially the media, Congress — and the Vice President and Cabinet," George added.

In a separate tweet posted Sunday — and then retweeted again Monday — George claimed Trump's "condition" was getting "worse."

He also appeared to suggest the president's actions — including his recent flurry of activity on Twitter — were a result of his having narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder. In a series of tweets he shared images of pages detailing the two disorders from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

But this isn't the first time Conway's husband has questioned the president's mental state. When Trump attempted to dismiss video footage of himself calling Apple CEO Tim Cook "Tim Apple" last week, George called for "a serious inquiry" to be made into the condition of Trump's mind. Despite his remarks being clearly captured on camera, Trump had initially attempted to claim he'd uttered "Tim Cook Apple" so fast that it simply sounded like "Tim Apple." He later claimed he'd said "Tim Apple" in an effort to save "time" and "words."

"Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life?" George tweeted in reference to the matter. "At any level of government in this country, in any party, have we ever seen anything like this? It's beyond politics. It's nuts. It's a disorder," he wrote of the president's lies in a separate tweet.

"Whether or not impeachment is in order, a serious inquiry needs to be made about this man’s condition of mind," George concluded last week.

President Trump has, on a previous occasion, defended his mental state, claiming in January 2018 that his "two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart." He went on to characterize himself as "a very stable genius."

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try)," he tweeted. "I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"

What's more, Trump has also previously dismissed George's continued criticisms as a publicity stunt. "He's just trying to get publicity for himself," The Washington Post reported Trump said of George — whom he referred to as "Mr. Kellyanne Conway" — in November.