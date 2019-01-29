It's been less than two weeks since documentaries about the failed Fyre Festival made their way to Netflix and Hulu, and now, authorities' mission to find out exactly what went wrong behind the scenes continues, including where it involves some celebrities. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the agencies that represent Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and other models will reportedly be subpoenaed as part of the ongoing investigation into where the money went that Billy McFarland received from investors while he was putting the festival together. (Bustle reached out to reps for Hadid, Baldwin, and Jenner, as well as IMG, for comment on the situation, but did not receive an immediate response.)

As Billboard reported, Gregory Messer, a trustee working on the investigation into Fyre Media's bankruptcy, asked a judge for these subpoenas on Friday in an effort to find out what happened to $11.3 million that McFarland allegedly paid out before the festival, as some of that may have gone to the social media influencers and models who helped spread the word about it.

This means that Messer has subpoenaed IMG Models, which represents Hadid and Baldwin, and allegedly received $1.2 million in total to have the models appear in the festival's promotional video that was filmed in the Bahamas. DNA, which represents Emily Ratajkowski, has also reportedly been subpoenaed regarding another $299,000 payment made in March 2017, per Billboard. (Bustle reached out to Ratajkowski's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Fyre Festival on YouTube

And as for Jenner? E! News reported that her company, Kendall Jenner Inc., allegedly received a $250,000 payment in January 2017 for promoting the festival (and Kanye West with G.O.O.D Music's planned performance there) through an Instagram post that has since been deleted. According to the New York Post, in the court documents, Jenner has been asked to appear in court in person to testify, though it is not clear if the same will be required of the other models and influencers involved in the case.

Billboard added that Messer also wants to subpoena Jerry Media for a $90,000 payment it reportedly received in March 2017, although a representative for the company told Billboard that they only received $30,000. The magazine added that Messer is also looking into payments allegedly received by Soulja Boy and Wacka Flocka Flame, as well as the money festival organizers spent acquiring services from pastry chef Ellis Duff, cruise ship company Landry & Kling, and others who were given the label "festival consultant/investor"

Fyre Festival was scheduled to take place over two weekends in the spring of 2017 on a private island in the Bahamas, but when festival goers arrived after spending thousands of dollars on tickets, they were left without food or adequate shelter, with many of them being stranded waiting for a flight home for hours. On Oct. 11, 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison by a New York judge after he pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud earlier in the year.

So far, Jenner, Hadid, Baldwin, and the other models and influencers have yet to make a statement about these subpoenas. It's hard to say where the investigation will go from here, but it seems like Fyre Festival will continue making headlines in the months to come.