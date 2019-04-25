Thanks to Kourtney Kardashian's latest endeavor with her Poosh website, fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are able to learn a little bit more about their favorite crew. In a recent video interview, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian had a sisterly conversation for Poosh, where they discussed how they're focused on love, light, and spreading positivity.

In the very low-key chat, which was published on April 25, Kardashian acted as an interviewer for her younger sister. The two sat down for lunch, complete with their classic salads, at the stables, where Jenner was in the midst of a riding session. They discussed everything from how the supermodel got into horseback-riding to how she knew modeling was the right career move for her. In the reality star's own words, "I feel like with modeling, it's the same feeling that I had with riding, where it was just an undeniable feeling where I just knew that I loved it so much."

Additionally, Kardashian asked Jenner how she plans to "poosh" herself in life, which prompted an interesting conversation about spreading positive energy. The model responded to the question with, "Maybe to be more open and loving to other people and to the world," and continued:

"I think what we all kinda fall victim to is, in this day and age, I think it gets so easy to judge someone via the internet or whatever. And I think I want to 'poosh' myself to be less of that."

She also explained that she doesn't want to give matters "that negative energy all of the time." To further explain her point, Jenner brought up an interview Gabrielle Union gave where the actor described how putting someone down ultimately only placed that negative energy back on herself. So, Jenner continued, "And I think I'd like to 'poosh' myself to not doing those things, because it's so true, it only brings you down."

Poosh on YouTube

This isn't the first time that Jenner has discussed this negativity topic. In January 2018, the model spoke to Harper's Bazaar (in which her friend and fellow model, Cara Delevingne, interviewed her), about how hard it is to go online and see all of the negative messages that people post. She even explained that seeing so much negativity online all of the time has had an affect on her emotionally.

"I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks. Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible; it's hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds," she explained, "You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it's hard to stay positive. It's hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity."

If you're at all active on social media nowadays, you'll understand exactly what the model's talking about here. From Twitter feuds to mean-spirited Instagram comments, it's easy to get tied up in all of the drama that comes along with social media. But, as Jenner and Kardashian discussed in their Poosh conversation, it's important to take a step back from all of that negative nonsense in order to simply focus on the positives in life.