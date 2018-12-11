In today's Kardashian mystery corner, Kendall Jenner posted a love letter on Instagram without revealing who it was from, per Cosmopolitan. Who could have sent the model the note? Those on Twitter have their theories, ranging from Harry Styles to Ben Simmons. But the answer behind the writer's identity may be even more mysterious than anyone originally thought.

If you want to understand this mystery, you're going to need some background on the evidence presented by Jenner herself. On Dec. 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a love letter. The letter read:

"Dear Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."

The letter is definitely romantic, there's no doubt about it. But Jenner covered the name of the person who wrote the letter, which left many to question the writer's identity. One theory quickly emerged about the writer and it all had to do with Jenner's past with Harry Styles. (Bustle reached out to Jenner's rep for comment on the letter, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Some Twitter users were quick to claim that Styles was the one who wrote the letter, considering his past relationship with Jenner.

There were other Twitter detectives weren't so sure, though, with many saying that there's no way the letter is from Styles because the handwriting style doesn't match his. That is some pretty solid evidence that proves that the writer's identity is likely not the singer.

So, if the writer isn't Styles, who could it be? Well, another theory points to Ben Simmons being the possible author of the love letter. While their relationship status may not be official just yet, it's been reported that Jenner and Simmons have recently reunited after their relationship fizzled out in late August.

Since the two are reportedly in a romantic relationship, it's pretty easy to see why the note may be from the basketball player. After all, it would be a little awkward if Jenner posted a love letter from her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram Story, especially if she's currently seeing someone else now.

Of course, there's always a chance that the love letter is from no one at all. Yes, really, hear me out. Maybe it all has to do with LOVE Magazine's advent calendar. In case you're unaware of it, the LOVE advent calendar features some creative posts and clips of celebrities during the month of December. Jenner has been involved in the calendar before, as she portrayed Rocky Balboa for her turn in the 2017 version. So, it's entirely possible that the model was teasing a love letter that may tie back to a LOVE advent appearance.

But until Jenner reveals the answer to this love letter mystery herself, it seems as though fans will have to tide themselves over with these theories in the meantime.