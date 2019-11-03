Kendall Jenner Received Throwback Birthday Tributes From The Kardashians

In honor of her 24th year on the planet, Kendall Jenner received birthday tributes from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. On social media on Sunday, Nov. 3, Kendall's mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all paid homage to Kendall on their respective social media accounts to celebrate the supermodel's Nov. 3 birthday.

On Instagram, Kris shared a snapshot of the two as they’re all smiles. “Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day,” she wrote. “You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!!” She then followed up her first pic with a second throwback photo of a young Kendall in a purple tutu.

Khloé similarly paid tribute to her sister on Instagram. The post, which included photos from the past and present of the two, read, in part, “Since the day that you were born, you have made all of my days brighter! I am so incredibly honored that I was chosen to be your sister but it’s an even bigger honor that we have chosen to be one another’s best friends. I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side… I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you’ve ever had comes true!”

On her Instagram Story, Kourtney shared a series of four photos with her younger sister. She captioned each photo, “Happy birthday auntie Kenny!!” Meanwhile, in her own Instagram post, Kim shared a throwback photo of the two. “You are the sweetest doll in the world,” she wrote. “I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

On Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 2, Kylie shared a snapshot with Kendall and brother Rob Kardashian from the model’s Halloween birthday bash over the weekend. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the photo, “5am birthday adventures with my two fav people.”

Days before her Nov. 3 birthday, Kendall kicked off the festivities with a star-studded party in West Hollywood on Halloween, as per E! News. The Oct. 31 costume party included a guest list of Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid, The Weeknd, Jaden Smith, and more. A source told E! News, "There was a costume contest and they gave out trophies for different categories. Kendall judged the costume contest and got on the microphone to announce the winners.”

The source added, "Kendall had an amazing time and was running around dancing and talking with all her friends. She loved checking out people's costumes and got a kick out of how creative people were."