Kendall Jenner's Sheer Polka Dot Mini Showed Off Her Bikini

Kendall Jenner is in her natural element: on the beach wearing a bikini. Whether she’s starring in an ad campaign or simply lounging in her backyard, the model and reality star typically wears some sort of spicy swimsuit, from quiet luxury-coded string bikinis to bra tops covered in the Gucci monogram.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Kendall continued her European vacation, which began when she attended Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, Italy, with her famous family. Rather than jet back to the USA, she headed to the South of France for a beach vacation with her sister Kylie and went to Saint-Tropez’s exclusive Loulou Beach Club in yet another eye-catching ensemble.

Kendall’s Polka Dot Mini

The model arrived at the beach club in style, opting for a look that went beyond her usual bikini. She donned a brown polka dot dress from British label Susamus, featuring a straight neckline and cap sleeves. It retails for $180 and is almost sold out already.

When it came time to take a dip in the ocean, Kendall’s dress became transparent, allowing her to show off her black bikini top and bottoms. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, showing no concern for losing them in the ocean (unlike her sister Kim, who wore diamond earrings).

Honorable Mention: Kylie’s Bikini

As a fashion girl in her own right, Kylie wore a custom white one-piece swimsuit from Isabel Marant, featuring a halter-neck collar, large side cutouts, and a bubble miniskirt. Like her sister, she only accessorized with shades, choosing small oval-shaped sunnies.

Kendall’s Bikini-Revealing Look

Pairing sheer dresses with bikinis has become a go-to style for Kendall. For last year’s European vacation, she went to the beaches of Spain, donning her signature black string bikini under a sheer black-and-white cover-up dress.

This time, she added more accessories than just the typical sunnies, wearing gold hoop earrings, black strappy sandals from The Row, and an oversized woven leather tote bag from St. Agni. Clearly, Kendall knows how to vacation.