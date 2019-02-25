Kendall Jenner just copied a move straight from Kim Kardashian West's red carpet playbook, debuting the riskiest ensemble she's ever worn. Kendall Jenner's 2019 Oscars Vanity Fair After Party dress was so uniquely designed that it had fashion watchers wondering how, exactly, she pulled it off. The dress certainly looked like something her big sister, who often shows skin in red carpet looks, would wear — or, at the very least, recommend. It appears that KKW's fashion influence has fully rubbed off on her little sister.

Jenner took a calculated risk by wearing this revealing frock, but it yielded serious sartorial dividends because fans can't stop talking about it. Jenner definitely served up a polarizing lewk, but the model looked damn good in the beaded, black Rami Kadi gown.

The sparkly, double-slit dress showed off all of both of her legs and hips, with a single panel of fabric falling right down the middle and between her legs. The bottom half of the dress was certainly risque, but the top was equally as daring. The halter neck also featured a deep V bodice. It boasted an open back, as well.

Jenner's edgy dress was straight fire and the most fearless of the annual post-Oscars fete.

The dress offered a new sort of slit, since each of Jenner's legs were fully visible. It also showed off her blingy, ankle strap heels, which matched the silver mid-section of the dress. Because #details. This smoldering gown might also remind you of Angelina Jolie's Versace dress from the 2012 Oscars, which also featured a memorable mega slit.

The view from the side shows off the back panel of fabric and truly demonstrates Jenner's legs-for-days. Given the length and flow of both the front and back panels of the skirt, she had to carefully strut her stuff.

Jenner opted to wear her shoulder-length hair loose and falling around her face, with a deep side part and volume at the crown. She went with lightly glossed pink lips and lined eyes. It was best for her go with simple hair and makeup so that nothing else would compete with all of the slits.

The verdict is in. Jenner pretty much shut down the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. She was not playing around when it came to her look. Twitter had mixed reactions to the dress since it was such an adventurous look. Ultimately, Jenner and her dress got people talking — a lot. That's a telltale sign that she did something right.

This user was torn and only liked half of the dress.

Another member of the Twitterverse questioned the unusual silhouette. However, another user was clearly a fan of the entire presentation and offered a simple but effective assessment of Jenner's style, posting: "kendall jenner is absolutely breathtaking & she looks stunning."

If her Rami Kadi dress is any indication, fans — and haters — may be witnessing the dawn of a new era regarding Kendall Jenner's style. Thank u, next.