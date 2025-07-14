Every traveler’s nightmare is losing their luggage, especially at the onset of an anticipated itinerary-packed getaway like a destination wedding. Apart from the logistical nightmare, all your carefully planned (maybe even color-coded) outfits go out the door. Style-wise, you’d have to scramble to find clothes from whatever stores are nearby, making it infinitely more difficult to slay. If you’re Elsa Hosk, however, slaying is always a given, even when she’s not in her own clothes due to luggage trouble.

The Helsa Studio founder unfortunately lost her baggage when she flew to Capri, Italy, to attend a wedding with her husband, Tom Daly. By her chic wedding guest outfit, however, no one could’ve guessed that her luggage went missing, because she still somehow managed to stun at the ceremony in a sleek gown with an ultra-revealing neckline.

Elsa’s Plunging Gown

On Sunday, July 13, Hosk shared photos from the nuptials on main, cluing fans in on the suitcase ordeal she had to go through. She wrote: “No luggage, but who cares when you have friends who give you the clothes, hairpins, shoes, (and deodorant!) off their backs.” Well, if this dress were a friend’s, it fit her perfectly.

The supermodel wore a draped and flowy number that gave Grecian goddess vibes. In a deep navy, it featured a halter neckline with a near-Jennifer Lopez-deep plunge that nearly exposed her navel. Even the back was particularly skin-baring, with a dip even lower than the front.

Leaning into the Grecian hints, even her accessories seemed to channel mythological heroines. Her long gold cuff, for example, could easily be part of a Greek goddess’s gilded armor (think: Athena or Aphrodite). Even the smaller gold bracelet on the other side served chic battle gear. She completed her look with an angular chain-link necklace also crafted in gold and shielded her eyes from the sun with black glasses.

Her Sleek Beauty Look

Hosk is known for her minimalist beauty choices, and she didn’t veer too far from her understated go-to. She slicked her hair back into a clean ballerina-esque bun and went for a light mauve lip color.

Being able to wear anyone’s clothes and still serve? That’s the testament of a true supermodel.