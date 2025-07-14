Like TikTok’s “cores,” this season, there are several “summers” to channel depending on what you’re in the mood for. Some examples include a “guava girl summer,” a “lemontini” one, and even a “virgin summer.” I, however, am fully manifesting, vision boarding, and saging all my spaces (and gadgets) for a chance at a “Kylie Jenner summer,” aka spending the entire season island-hopping in Europe clad in the chicest, most enviable bikini collection.

Kylie’s Yellow Chanel Bikini

Ever since the Kylie Cosmetics mogul hit Venice to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, she’s made European islands her stomping ground, jetting off to Tuscany with her kids, Stormi and Aire, hanging out in Saint-Tropez, France, with boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, and, most recently, to Greece.

During her excursions, the expert entrepreneur also managed to tease and launch a new Khy collab with Frankies Bikinis, fittingly modeling her new wares during her relaxing beach days. Her latest swimsuit, however, wasn’t from her own product line but straight from the fashion archives: Chanel’s.

Hailing from the French label’s Spring/Summer 1994 collection, Jenner’s bikini was a zesty lemon yellow set which featured a triangle halter top and stringy bikini bottoms. Both pieces, which sold for $7,500 on the resale market, were blanketed in Chanel’s double C monogram.

When she wasn’t splayed out under the sun (on a yacht, ofc), she gave her bikini a day-to-night revamp by adding a sheer knee-length skirt as a cover-up. She even pulled down the stretchy piece low enough to put her navel on display, and accessorized with thong sandals, jewelry, and a black flap-bag with a chain strap.

Bikinis Are Her Uniform, TYVM

As expected, she changed into other head-turning beachy sets elsewhere on the trip. Like the Chanel number, she also slipped into another vintage set, this time from John Galliano’s reign at Dior. Both the peach-pink cleavage-forward halter top and bottoms were adorned with teeny crystals.

Ever the businesswoman, she didn’t miss the opportunity to promote her new collab either. Jenner wore a micro halter bikini covered in a cheetah’s spots from her Khy x Frankies Bikinis launch, which officially drops on July 16.

All I want is a Kylie Jenner summer.