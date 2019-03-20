Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has made it clear that he "would love to see" the day when women are no longer allowed to get abortions in his state, and his latest effort to restrict the right to choose was embroiled in a legal battle before it even got off the ground. On Wednesday, Bevin signed a Kentucky abortion law that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had already sued the state over.

The new measure, House Bill 5, prohibits women from terminating a pregnancy on the basis of the fetus' race, gender, or disability. It defines disability as "any disease, defect, or disorder," but makes an exception for defects that are lethal for the fetus. It also allows an exception when the woman's health is in seriously danger. The law would penalize doctors who perform abortions in violation of the measure, but not punish the patients themselves.

In documents filed in court on Friday, the ACLU called the law "blatantly unconstitutional."

"The decision to terminate a pregnancy for any reason is motivated by a combination of diverse, complex, and interrelated factors that are intimately related to the individual woman's values and beliefs, culture and religion, health status and reproductive history, familial situation, and resources and economic stability," the ACLU's motion reads. "The Bans would prevent all of these women from obtaining a pre-viable abortion in the Commonwealth."

The law took effect as soon as Bevin added his signature, so the ACLU is also seeking a temporary injunction to block it. A judge has already granted an injunction against a law Kentucky passed last week that declared abortion illegal as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks. The ACLU's lawsuit covers both of these measures.

