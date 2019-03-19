Khloé Kardashian has gone through more than her fair share drama recently. But, according to the Revenge Body star herself, it was all worth it because of her adorable daughter, baby True Thompson. As Us Weekly reported, Kardashian addressed the Tristan Thompson drama by focusing on True and the incredibly sweet bond that they share.

On March 18, one of Kardashian's many followers sent her a kind message on Twitter. In the message, the user wished that the reality star would find someone who "treats her with the respect she deserves," which is an obvious tie back to Thompson, who was recently accused of cheating on Kardashian back in mid-February (the couple parted ways after the rumors emerged). The fan tweeted, in full:

"I genuinely hope @khloekardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She’s been through more shiddy relationships than any one person deserves. At least she got baby True."

Kardashian truly appreciated her message and responded, in turn, with nothing but love. She wrote that she agreed with their tweet, saying, "Baby True made it all worth it, Thank you for your beautiful message." How sweet is that?

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to any of Kardashian's fans to read her lovely words about baby True. After all, and in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's own words, True is her mom's "entire heart."

Kardashian's recent comment comes almost exactly a month after cheating rumors concerning Thompson originally emerged. On Feb. 19, TMZ claimed that the basketball player cheated on his girlfriend with Jordyn Woods. Following those reports, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson had split. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment, but did not hear back.)

Instead of concerning herself with any of the drama, Kardashian appears to be focusing on the positives in her life. More specifically, she's focusing on spending quality time with her family, her besties, and, of course, baby True. In mid-February, prior to the cheating rumors coming to light, People reported that Kardashian was mostly focused on spending time with her daughter. A source claimed that the KUWTK star and Thompson weren't spending a great deal of time together, per the publication, “Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is." They continued:

“Her whole life is True. Khloe is a great mom. It’s so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She likes that True is a bit older now — they attend classes with other babies True’s age and Khloe is making sure she has friends.”

Between all of the sweet photos she posts on social media of her daughter and the even sweeter words she's said about her, one can see that True is the light of her mother's life.

So, it's really no surprise to see that Kardashian has said that True has made all of the drama with Thompson "worth it," given just how much she loves her little one.