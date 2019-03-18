As every fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows, Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq have a friendship that's built to last. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Malika Haqq opened up about how Khloé Kardashian is doing following the reality star's recent breakup news. Not only did Haqq give an update on her bestie, but she also detailed exactly what makes the pair's friendship so strong.

Haqq made an appearance at the Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on March 17, where she spoke to ET. According to Kardashian's longtime best friend, the Revenge Body star is doing really well after the whirlwind sequence of events that led to her split from Tristan Thompson. "Khloé is good," she told the publication during her appearance on the event's red carpet, "She's doing really good."

Haqq has been right by Kardashian's side throughout the entire dramatic situation, which just shows that she's such an awesome BFF. And in her recent interview, Haqq couldn't help but put the focus on just how amazing a friend Kardashian is. "I'm able to be a Malika because [I] have a Khloé. We take care of each other," she said, "We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that."

The two aren't simply besties, though. At this point, they've maintained such a strong friendship over the years that they're basically family now, as Haqq continued to tell ET:

"We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us. When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it's like a family member. You know how your mother was like, 'You're in trouble, you're wrong, but I still got your back.' That's the nature of our relationship."

Haqq, being family and all, naturally stuck by Kardashian after reports emerged on Feb. 19 claiming that Thompson had cheated on the Revenge Body star with Jordyn Woods, as publications such as TMZ reported. It was subsequently reported by Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson had split following these accusations. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment, but did not hear back.)

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following all of the drama, Kardashian has kept busy, mostly with Haqq by her side to lend some support. On Feb. 20, only a day after the original cheating rumors emerged, the two besties made a red carpet appearance for PrettyLittleThing's Los Angeles opening, complete with matching looks, per Just Jared.

The BFFs have also gone on their fair share of fun trips, which is the best way to get away from any of the messiness. Not only did they go on a Girls' Trip alongside Kim Kardashian but they also recently went to Las Vegas to celebrate Haqq's birthday (and her twin sister's, Khadijah Haqq's birthday) on March 10. Basically, these besties definitely know how to let off a little steam after going through a dramatic situation.

Given Haqq's latest update, it sounds like Kardashian is in a particularly good place right now. And based on all of their recent, fun outings, it sounds like the reality star largely has her BFF to thank for helping her through all of the drama.