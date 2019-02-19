On Tuesday Feb. 19, it was reported by several media outlets that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split, following recent rumors that Thompson reportedly cheated on the reality star again. Us Weekly and E! News both confirmed the split. (Bustle reached out to reps for both Thompson and Kardashian, but did not receive an immediate response.)

This news comes just 10 months after Thompson made headlines for reportedly cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their child, True Thompson, who was born in April 2018. (While Kardashian has referenced the allegations previously, Thompson has not publicly done so.) The couple later seemed to reconcile. The pair reportedly celebrated Halloween and Thanksgiving together, but were apart during Christmas due to his NBA schedule, according to E! News. The couple also co-hosted a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland where Thompson lives during basketball season, per Us Weekly.

Just last week, E! News reported that Kardashian and Thompson were still together, with an unnamed source saying, "Tristan is on the road and in Cleveland and Khloe's in L.A. most of the time." The source explained that Kardashian had chosen "not to worry about it or to classify their relationship anymore." The insider additionally claimed that Kardashian was "very happy with things the way they are and feels very fulfilled," and that "she doesn't need to think about what's up with Tristan or what he's doing out on the road like she used to."

On Tuesday, TMZ claimed that Thompson was spotted with close family friend, Jordyn Woods, but the NBA player already appeared to shut down that rumor, according to E! News. E! reported that Thompson tweeted and deleted a message that read, “FAKE NEWS." (Bustle reached out to Thompson and Woods' reps for comment on the rumors, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Kardashian hasn’t directly commented on the split or cheating rumors, but she did comment emojis on an Instagram post from @HollywoodUnlocked that alleged Woods and Thompson spent time together at a party recently, as seen in the screenshot below.

Things between Kardashian and Thompson were seemingly well as recently as Februrary 14 with the 27-year-old athlete sending Kardashian flowers as a Valentine's Day gift, according to Cosmopolitan. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off the flower arrangement, which included a heart made out of red and pink roses on her Instagram Story and captioned the snap, "Daddy and baby True."

Kardashian and Thompson started dating back in September 2016 after being set up on a blind date by basketball player Brandon Jennings and their romance took off from there. In Dec. 2017, Kardashian took to Instagram to announce that she and Thompson were expecting their first child with baby True arriving that following spring.

