In celebration of turning 34 years old on June 27, Khloé Kardashian took some birthday Snapchats of her daughter True Thompson and they're probably the most adorable thing you'll see all day. The reality star and Good American Jeans entrepreneur posted the sweet videos of baby True, one in particular bearing the filter "It's my birthday." Baby True couldn't be anymore precious on her mother's bday, sucking her fingers and cooing for the camera.

The past 24 hours have apparently been full of sweet surprises for Kardashian who shared snaps of personalized Snapple bottles and stuffed animals sent to her from the company. She also snapped a plate of donuts which spelled out, "Happy F*cking Brithday Koko!!," McDonald's hash browns and a balloon banner that read, "Happy Bday Momma" Snapchat Stories.

Kardashian's older sister, Kim Kardashain West posted an Instagram photo of herself sitting next to Khloé who was holding both 10-week-old True and Kim's 5-month-old daughter Chicago on her lap. Sending out wishes on her sister's happy day, Kim captioned,

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can't wait for the years ahead. Let's celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"

Just a couple of weeks before giving birth to her new daughter with Cavaliers basket baller Tristan Thompson, Khloé shared on her app that she'd most likely be more like “Kimberly” when it comes to being a parent, according to People.

Snapchat/KhloeKardashian

True is the youngest of the most recent additions to the Kardashian-Jenner collective. She was born on April 12, a little over two months after Khloé's youngest sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi on February 1, and just shy of three months after Kim welcomed her baby girl Chicago on January 15. In addition to Chi, Kim has two older children, North, 5, and Saint, 2. Eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian has three children Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3. Meanwhile brother, Rob Kardashian has a daughter, Dream, 1.

The family momager and matriarch, Kris Jenner, posted an awesome throwback photograph for her third-born's birthday.

The pic came along with a heartfelt caption, which read:

"Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!! Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion. This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world. #HappyBirthdayKhloe"

Friends and fans Khloé also couldn't help but to share their birthday wishes with the reality star, posting sweet shoutouts on social media.

The True's mom appeared to be extremely grateful for the outpouring of love, taking to Twitter to express her thanks. She wrote,

"Wow wow wow!!! I cannot believe the birthday love!!!! Thank you ALL so so much!! I see everything and I’m so completely grateful for you all!! Thank you my loves!!!"

According to TMZ, Khloé was recently spotted rocking an enormous ring on that finger during a June 24 outing in West Hollywood with Thompson, leaving many to speculate that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star may have gotten engaged as part of her pre-birthday celebration. Bustle has reached out to Kardashian's reps, but didn't receive a response at the time of publication.

A source who witnessed the outing that evening told People, "Khloé looked great. She wore a huge, new ring." However, its worth noting that this isn't the first time Khloé's worn a gem on her left ring finger. In December 2017, when announcing her pregnancy, the Revenge Body host also wore a ring on the same finger, according to TMZ

Whether engaged or not, it goes without saying that Khloé's family and friends will definitely make sure that she has the best birthday ever.