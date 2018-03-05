On Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she was having a girl. The reality star was stunned to find out her baby wasn't a boy — and so was everyone watching. And as BuzzFeed points out, Kim Kardashian loved that so many reports said Khloé was having a boy, and apparently the whole family was laughing about the headlines in a group text.

In a late night tweet on Sunday, Kim revealed that she does notice when media speculation about the family is wrong. When a source leaked to the press that Khloé was expecting a boy, multiple sources reported the rumor. Of course, the KarJenner family has known for a while this wasn't the case, and shared plenty of jokes about the reports that Khloé was having a boy.

Khloé confirmed that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in December. The pregnancy reports began several months earlier in September, but remained unconfirmed until her Instagram announcement. Not long after the pregnancy reports came out, reports that the baby would be a boy appeared in various publications. And this time, the family was having a good laugh at all the false information circulating online. After Khloé revealed the baby was a girl, Kim tweeted: "I love it when the media gets it wrong & our family group chats were so funny seeing all of the boy reports" with the cry-laughing emoji.

But it wasn't just people reading the rumors who though Khloé was having a boy; she also had a gut-feeling the baby would be a boy. On the finale episode of KUWTK with the big reveal, she was surprised to find out the baby was a girl. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé were in San Francisco when Khloé found out the news. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm like in a state of shock," she said after finding out the baby's sex. Later, she clarified her feelings further. "I just was convinced that I was having a boy," she said. "So to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘OK that wasn’t what I thought was going on."

When the she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in January, she even admitted that if the baby were a girl picking a name would be more difficult. "I mean, I think if it's a boy, I'll go with Junior, but I don't know what to do — Tristan Jr.," she told Ellen. "For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T."

Once Khloé did find out about the baby was a girl, it didn't stop her from trolling fans on Twitter. On Saturday, she posted just a string of blue heart emoji, prompting users to send their congratulations on her baby boy. It's still not clear what this tweet meant, but it may just have been to poke fun at fans and the media before the big reveal.

While Khloé seemed shocked to learn the baby's sex, she's since made it clear that she's excited about having a girl. On Twitter, she wrote: "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess". Kim also shared on Twitter how excited she is for their newborn daughters to grow up together.

In a post on her site, Khloé With A K, she also shared her dreams for her future daughter. "I can't believe I'm having a girl! It was such a special moment and I'm so happy I got to share it with you guys," she wrote "My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up."

She then answered the questions about all her hopes for her new baby girl, some funny and others more serious. Here are some of her answers from the survey:

I think it would be cool for our baby to: speak many languages.

The sister that will end up babysitting the most is: Kourt or Kim. They already have so many kids. What’s one more. LOL!

My baby is going to grow up listening to: Old school music. We listen to it now. All Anita Baker, Michael McDonald, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson…real music!

Khloé hasn't shared her baby's name yet, but it's possible she hasn't yet picked one out. She's kept fans in the loop throughout her pregnancy, sharing plenty of photos on Instagram and giving updates in interviews, but it's hard to say if she'll reveal the baby name before she welcomes her daughter around the end of March or beginning of April. If she leaks a fake name first, however, it would definitely give Kim and the family some more funny content for their group text.