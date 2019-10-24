Khloé Kardashian Misses Lamar Odom, But She's Unsure About Reconnecting — VIDEO

Khloé Kardashian gets a blast from the past in a clip from the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After receiving a call from her ex-husband, Khloé is uncertain about reconnecting with Lamar Odom. In the clip, the reality star revealed that Odom reached out to her during the press tour for his recent memoir, Darkness to Light, and he's eager for them to talk in person. Khloé is way less certain, even though her big sister Kim thinks a meet up could be healing for everyone involved.

Odom and Khloé married in 2009 after a short romance, but they filed for divorce in 2013, per E! News. Before their divorce was finalized, the basketball star overdosed in 2015, and Khloé called off their split so that she could help him during his recovery process. Once he recovered, the couple's divorce was finalized, and it doesn't sound like the two had spoken since then until Odom's call.

In the clip below, the Good American mogul shared that although she misses her ex "all the time" she has "never thought twice" about her decision to cut ties with him following their divorce. "I always felt after, I think this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health," Khloé said to her sisters, Kim and Kourtney. "Once I saw that he, you know, wasn't in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Khloé makes it clear that she has no interest in a romantic reunion with Odom, but she may be open to a face-to-face meetup at some point. A lot has changed for the reality star since her marriage ended, making her hesitance to look backwards all the more understandable. She's now the mother of True Thompson, her 1-year-old daughter who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. As a single mother and business owner, she's in a different place than she was when her divorce was finalized in 2016.

For his part, Odom has moved forward too. In addition to the recent release of his memoir, he's also in a committed relationship with life coach Sabrina Parr. On Thursday, Oct. 24, he shared an Instagram update about his relationship with Parr, writing "outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman."

To find out what Khloé decides, tune in to the new episode of KUWTK this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!.