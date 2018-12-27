In April 2019, Miss True Thompson will celebrate her first birthday, even though it's hard to believe that she's already been part of the Kardashian family for this long. And so far, it seems like her mom's missing the days when she was pregnant this time last year, too. In her Wednesday posts to her Instagram Story, Khloé Kardashian reminisced on her pregnancy with True, and it seems like she really does feel nostalgic for that time in her life.

The photos Kardashian shared were all from the 2017 edition of the Kardashian family Christmas party, and they all featured Kardashian's bump.

In the first photo that Kardashian shared, she was wearing the glitzy, fringe-covered jumpsuit that she wore for the party, cradling her bump. The photo was dated Dec. 24, 2017. "A lot can change in a year," Kardashian wrote.

She's right. At this point last year, it had been only a little over a week since Kardashian announced her pregnancy publicly in the first place, and fans were still trying to figure out if Kylie Jenner was pregnant or not. Now, there are three new babies in the family, including True, and of course, Kardashian having her first child has obviously been a huge change for her.

khloekardashian/Instagram Story

Next, Kardashian shared a video she captioned, "I miss my bump," featuring herself twirling around in her Christmas outfit, surrounded by lights and toy soldiers. If there was ever any doubt that she was totally feeling herself while she was pregnant, this will probably take care of it — after all, she seems to be having so much fun in the video.

khloekardashian/Instagram Story

In another totally adorable video that followed, Kardashian was joined by Kourtney, who was dancing on her (she looked very, very over the situation).

"Bump and all and things don't change," Kardashian wrote.

khloekardashian/Instagram Story

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has opened up about how much she loved being pregnant. Back in September, she admitted that she missed having the excuse to say no and stay home instead of going out.

"I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way," she tweeted at the time.

And in an Instagram post in August where she shared a behind the scenes video from her family's Calvin Klein shoot, Kardashian said that she missed her belly, too.

"Being in a @calvinklein campaign has always been a dream but shooting one with my sisters and being almost nine months pregnant is so special to me! I have this magical moment in time documented forever. Thank you Hrush for capturing these moments!!! I miss my tummy now."

It's a little mind blowing to think of all the things that have happened in the Kardashian-Jenner family over the past year (and even just in Khloé's life, at that), but that just means an even more exciting year might just be in store for 2019. Kardashian has a lot to look back on, including her pregnancy, and it's already been a lot of fun watching True grow so far.