It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family's social medias garner a ton of traffic, so it's a pretty big deal when one of them zeroes in on and responds to a commenter they don't know. Under an Instagram video of her daughter True driving a pink sparkly toy Bentley, Khloé Kardashian responded to criticism about her "materialism." While random negative comments can easily drift into troll territory, this conversation between the Good American founder and the fan ended up being surprisingly civil.

Per Elle, a fan initiated the dialogue with a semi-undermining tone. "Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley," they wrote on Instagram. "You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can't bear to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad."

Instead of lashing out and reacting with anger, Khloé approached the situation with positivity and reason. "Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It's a toy," she responded. "No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way, I'm sorry that you feel that way and have a great weekend. Focus on things that make you happy! Smile!"

Naturally, the commenter was surprised to receive a response, but went on to remind Khloé of her "influence" and encouraged her to be more aware of it. "Appreciate your responding," they replied. "Just figured it's something to be thinking about. You have so much influence and know you’ve had a positive impact on so many. Always ways we an improve as people though — myself 1000% included."

Even more surprisingly, Khloé responded a second time, validating the love she gives her daughter in both material and non-material ways. She also thanked the user for their insight, and provided some of her own. "I appreciate this! I can digest what you have to say because of how you stated it. I hear you," she wrote. "I personally don’t believe that all we 'do is spend money on worthless materialism.' I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person, and life is all about balance."

Khloé continued,

"Yes I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love as well as material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love…We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to the ‘outside world,’ to lead with love above anything else."

And that's exactly what she was trying to do by posting the cute clip of True in the first place. After all, she captioned it, "I have so much fun with her," sandwiched between two pink heart emojis. And regardless of anyone's opinions around money and materialism, there's nothing wrong with having fun with family.